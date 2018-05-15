IPL 2018 Live KKR vs RR: KKR vs RR in IPL Match 49 at Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RR: Two IPL 2018 Playoffs spots are remaining and there are five teams vying for those. Two of them, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, clash against each other on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens. Knight Riders host the Royals and this will be a cracker of a game. Knight Riders seem to have picked up their momentum back and for Royals, they have won their previous three games and are fourth in the IPL 2018 Points Table. Jos Buttler is the main reason for the uprise late in the tournament. But they need to perform once again against Kolkata as Eden Gardens will favour the home team. KKR would be happy to see Sunil Narine find his batting mojo back and also how Dinesh Karthik is performing. After today’s match, one playoffs spot may be decided. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RR Live IPL Match Today from Eden Gardens.
IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live IPL Match Today at Eden Gardens
IPL Live Score 2018 KKR vs RR: A buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with a charged up Rajasthan Royals in a battle for survival at the Indian Premier League T20 tournament at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Their fate hanging in balance, a loss in the penultimate league round match may virtually sound the death knell for one of the two teams.
It's a mad scramble for the two available play-off berths with five teams including KKR and RR, who are tied on 12 points, remaining in the hunt. To make the competition stiffer, both the teams have picked up late momentum in the business end of the tournament.
Down after back-to-back defeats, KKR bounced back with a bang, posting the fourth highest total of the IPL -- 245/6 -- to down Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs in their last match.
From being on the verge of elimination, RR too have returned to the reckoning with a hat-trick of wins, thanks to the imperious form shown by Jos Buttler who was adjudged man-of-the-match in all the three victories.
The RR opener struck an unbeaten 94 to seal an easy seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians last night. This was the English wicketkeeper-batsman's fifth consecutive half-century -- an IPL record jointly held with Virender Sehwag.
His scores in the last five innings read 67, 51, 82, 95*, 94* and Buttler along with allrounder Ben Stokes, who has played in different positions in the batting order, will be the two major threats for KKR.
