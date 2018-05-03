IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: KKR host CSK at Eden Gardens in Match 33

IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni-led CSK are top of the points table.

IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: On song after making a superb comeback to the league, table toppers Chennai Super Kings would look to continue its winning momentum and spoil Kolkata Knight Riders’ homecoming in an IPL match, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Written off at the start with critics branding it’s dugout as an ‘old-age home’, CSK, on the field, never looked like a side which is making its comeback to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.

With a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni in centre of the team’s batting might, CSK have started looking ominous and would look to make a firm grip of their lead atop the standings as the tournament heads to the business end. CSK are currently leading the eight-team table with 12 points from six wins out of eight games.

Both the teams are here on the back of two morale boosting wins. While KKR successfully chased 176 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, CSK reigned supreme against Delhi Daredevils at their adopted home in Pune. Half-centuries from Shane Watson and Dhoni blasted CSK to its third 200-plus score and then young fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and KM Asif choked Delhi’s chase to hand CSK its sixth win of the season.

Dhoni himself is in the middle of the CSK’s success with his batting and captaincy instincts. Dhoni made four changes against Delhi and it showed the team’s depth. Ngidi looked reliable and penetrative both in power play and at the death as the South African brought some venom into the pace department in absence of injured Deepak Chahar.

A product of the MRF Pace Foundation, Asif impressed with his raw pace and quick arm action and took two wickets on debut, though the young Kerala pacer leaked 43 runs in three overs. In batting, Watson, who struggled for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, has been a revelation.