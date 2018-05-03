IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: KKR host CSK at Eden Gardens in Match 33

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders were on an away tour for a while now. They have had mixed fortunes over the past four matches. Now, they return home with an eye to win matches and move towards confirming a playoff spot. But their homecoming could be spoilt by a formidable and strong Chennai Super Kings side which sits at the top of the points table. Kolkata will be looking to put up a fine performance at the Eden Gardens and give Chennai a tough challenge. CSK have been dominant in this season of Indian Premier League and need just two more wins to all but confirm a playoff spot. They will now be looking to consolidate the top spot so they can have two chances of making it to the final. Kolkata will like to stop their winning run. Catch IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK Live Updates from Eden Gardens here. (IPL Live Coverage)
IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: On song after making a superb comeback to the league, table toppers Chennai Super Kings would look to continue its winning momentum and spoil Kolkata Knight Riders’ homecoming in an IPL match, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Written off at the start with critics branding it’s dugout as an ‘old-age home’, CSK, on the field, never looked like a side which is making its comeback to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.
With a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni in centre of the team’s batting might, CSK have started looking ominous and would look to make a firm grip of their lead atop the standings as the tournament heads to the business end. CSK are currently leading the eight-team table with 12 points from six wins out of eight games.
Both the teams are here on the back of two morale boosting wins. While KKR successfully chased 176 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, CSK reigned supreme against Delhi Daredevils at their adopted home in Pune. Half-centuries from Shane Watson and Dhoni blasted CSK to its third 200-plus score and then young fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and KM Asif choked Delhi’s chase to hand CSK its sixth win of the season.
Dhoni himself is in the middle of the CSK’s success with his batting and captaincy instincts. Dhoni made four changes against Delhi and it showed the team’s depth. Ngidi looked reliable and penetrative both in power play and at the death as the South African brought some venom into the pace department in absence of injured Deepak Chahar.
A product of the MRF Pace Foundation, Asif impressed with his raw pace and quick arm action and took two wickets on debut, though the young Kerala pacer leaked 43 runs in three overs. In batting, Watson, who struggled for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, has been a revelation.
As Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata, the pressure will be on the Dinesh Karthik-led side especially with their inconsistent performance this season in the tournament. The last time the two teams met, the MS Dhoni's side went on to register a last-ball victory by 5 wickets. The side has been in thumping form this season, especially with the skipper Dhoni performing tremendously with the bat. He scored 51 on 22 balls in the previous match against Delhi Daredevils, as CSK climbed to the top of the table. KKR will have a tough task in front of them as they look to improve their record in the IPL with a win over the in-form side.