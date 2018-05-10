IPL 2018 Live, DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils need win to stay alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 42 at Feroz Shah Kotla

IPL 2018 Live, DD vs SRH: The situation of the two teams who will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the capital on Thursday are polar opposite. The hosts – Delhi Daredevils – need a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive and by sitting at the bottom of the IPL table, they’ve not helped their situation. Up against them are table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad who can clinch their playoff spot with a win. Delhi have three wins in ten games while Sunrisers have picked up lesser defeats with same number of matches. In this David vs Goliath, SRH hold the upper hand unless DD pull something out of the bag in front of home crowd. Catch live score, updates and commentary from DD vs SRH in Match 42 of Indian Premier League from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL 2018 Points Table | DD vs SRH Full Scorecard)
IPL 2018 Live, DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad sit on opposite side of the spectrum as far as the IPL table is concerned. Sunrisers Hyderabad are top of the charts with eight wins from 10 while Delhi have three wins in as many matches. It translates into what they achieve with a win in Match 42 at Feroz Shah Kotla as well. A win for SRH and they progress to the knockouts and a win for DD translates into survival and slender playoff chances remaining intact. If things weren't bad enough for DD, facing a side that has been unbeaten in last five matches makes it even tougher.
Even though SRH's batting hasn't gone all guns blazing in this format that is usually unforgivable to the bowlers, the seamers and spinners have worked their magic to keep the opposition at bay. For Delhi, it has been a patchy season - once again - at best. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been among the runs and Trent Boult has been good with the ball but on the whole, the Ricky Ponting coached side has once again failed to make itself count among the title contenders and today could be the end of the road for them.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Thanks for joining our live blog for coverage of Delhi Daredevils against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in the capital. SRH are on a five match winning streak while Delhi would look to exact revenge for their defeat to Kane Williamson's side five days back. Lots riding on this match for DD and their hopes of surviving in IPL 2018