IPL 2018 Live, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi in Match 45 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils will host Royal Challengers Bangalore today. After facing a thumping defeat against the Surisers Hyderabad, DD have been knocked out of the tournament. For RCB, this is a must-win game for them too as they would be shown the exit gate if they lose another game. Virat Kohli will play at his home ground against DD. RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. With the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Brendon McCullum in their squad, the Bangalore franchise will once again bank upon their batting strength.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 DD vs RCB Match 45 Live: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League from Delhi
Struggling to stay in the Play-offs hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to rise to the occasion when they take on the already-eliminated Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in Delhi on Saturday. RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. Delhi, on the other hand, is already down and out after losing to Sunrisers confirming its early exit from the competition.
Highlights
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi. The hosts are already out of the contention from making a place for themselves in th play-offs while RCB need to win all their matches to stay alive in the competition. Both the teams faced a defeat in their last match and would now look to get some positive results for themselves