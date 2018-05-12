IPL 2018 Live, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi in Match 45 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils will host Royal Challengers Bangalore today. After facing a thumping defeat against the Surisers Hyderabad, DD have been knocked out of the tournament. For RCB, this is a must-win game for them too as they would be shown the exit gate if they lose another game. Virat Kohli will play at his home ground against DD. RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. With the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Brendon McCullum in their squad, the Bangalore franchise will once again bank upon their batting strength.