IPL 2018 Live, DD vs CSK: Delhi Daredevils host Chennai Super Kings in battle for pride

Delhi Daredevils are set to finish bottom of the table once again. (Source: AP)

IPL 2018 Live DD vs CSK: It has been a rather strange season for the Delhi Daredevils. On the one hand, they have had a miserable win-loss ratio this season - they have won just three of the 12 matches they have played thus far - and will finish the season as wooden spooners once again. On the other hand, they have found a group of young batsmen in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw around whom they can build a team in the future. For now, it this and the next game serve little purpose other than restoring some pride.