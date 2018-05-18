IPL 2018 Live, DD vs CSK: Delhi Daredevils host Chennai Super Kings in battle for pride

IPL 2018 Live DD vs CSK: Delhi Daredevils host Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday with both sides fates sealed. Chennai Super Kings have 16 points from the 12 matches they have played so far and are second on the points table. They are thus one of the two teams, the other being Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have qualified for the playoffs. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, have had another disappointing season and are bottom of the table with six points from their 12 matches. RCB beating SRH on Thursday has also made it impossible for Delhi to get up from the bottom of the table. Catch live scores and updates from Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings in Match 52 from Feroz Shah Kotla. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | DD vs CSK Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018, DD vs CSK Match 52: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League from Delhi
IPL 2018 Live DD vs CSK: It has been a rather strange season for the Delhi Daredevils. On the one hand, they have had a miserable win-loss ratio this season - they have won just three of the 12 matches they have played thus far - and will finish the season as wooden spooners once again. On the other hand, they have found a group of young batsmen in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw around whom they can build a team in the future. For now, it this and the next game serve little purpose other than restoring some pride.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
It was a match that was played in superlatives. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad scored more than 200 runs each and at the end of it all, RCB came out as victors. It featured a blistering partnership between AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali and two catches that will count among the best you would ever see on a cricket field. (Detailed Report)
This match is a dead rubber in all practical ways and it won't be much of a surprise if Gautam Gambhir is allowed to make a return. At the same time, Delhi would be confused as to who he would replace. As bad as the team's overall performances have been, Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw have been in good knick and so have been Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
Delhi Daredevils are six points behind Royal Challengers Bangalore and have two games left to play. It means that they will finish bottom of the table once again this season, the fourth time that they finish a season as wooden spooners. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have continued with their tradition of playing in the knockout stages of the tournament every season. This season, Delhi have been guilty of losing way too many matches in the early part of the season and thus losing any chances of reaching the knockouts. At the same time, since Shreyas Iyer has taken over, Delhi have found three promising batting talents in the form of Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.