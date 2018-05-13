IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune in Match 46 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad are on top of the table. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the top of the things at the moment. The side have not lost a single match in their last 6 games, and the captaincy of Kane Williamson is now being compared to MS Dhoni, himself. They are only team that have ensured a Playoff spot for themselves so far, and are currently placed at top of the table. Now, on the back of a massive 9-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils, SRH will be confident to take on CSK in the away fixture. The only factor that can affect the confidence of SRH, is the fact that they lost their last game against the same opposition. Facing against CSK at home, Hyderabad suffered a loss by 4 runs on April 22. The earlier defeat can play a mental block of sorts in the minds of SRH player, but Williamson wil hope that they can get past that and continue the impressive winning run.