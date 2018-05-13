IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune in Match 46 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings suffered a shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Now facing the table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad, the MS Dhoni-led side have a task in front of them to clinch a victory and ensure a Playoff spot for themselves. Facing the table toppers Sunrisers in a crucial clash, CSK will hope to pick up a victory and get back to the winning side of things. But the challenge for them is not easy, as they are up against a side that have not lost in last 6 games.
IPL 2018 CSK vs SRH Match 46 Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League from Pune
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the top of the things at the moment. The side have not lost a single match in their last 6 games, and the captaincy of Kane Williamson is now being compared to MS Dhoni, himself. They are only team that have ensured a Playoff spot for themselves so far, and are currently placed at top of the table. Now, on the back of a massive 9-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils, SRH will be confident to take on CSK in the away fixture. The only factor that can affect the confidence of SRH, is the fact that they lost their last game against the same opposition. Facing against CSK at home, Hyderabad suffered a loss by 4 runs on April 22. The earlier defeat can play a mental block of sorts in the minds of SRH player, but Williamson wil hope that they can get past that and continue the impressive winning run.
Chennai Super Kings came with a bang into the tournament and went on to win their first three mathches. With MS Dhoni in brilliant form, the franchise quickly rose to the top among the rankings. But the recent weeks have led to questions being raised whether CSK are running out of steam. The side lost two of their previous three matches, and still have not ensured a place in the play-offs. Last 3 matches results: RR vs CSK (RR won by 4 wickets), CSK vs RCB (CSK won by 6 wickets), KKR vs CSK (KKR won by 6 wickets)
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Chennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous match and will be hoping to register a victory to confirm a spot for themselves in the play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have not lost a single game in 6 matches. It is a clash of the titans but CSK will want to continue the winning run.