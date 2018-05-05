IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs RCB in Pune: Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 35 in Pune

IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs RCB: CSK beat RCB by 5 wickets the last time the two teams met. (Source: IPL)

The last time Chennai Super Kings met Royal Challengers Bangalore, they managed to pick up an easy 5-wicket win at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When hosting the Virat Kohli-led side at the adopted home ground of Pune, CSK will take confidence from the fact that they are already one-up against their opponents. But MS Dhoni will also be wary of the fact that his side has lost two of their last three matches. The previous loss against Kolkata Knight Riders was dubbed as "slap on the face" by coach Stephen Fleming and he expected CSK to learn from the mistakes and get back to winning things. RCB will be eager to exploit the recent setbacks CSK have faced and will look to bring a more confident side to challenge the home side. But they still would need to be cautious considering the tremendous batting line-up at CSK's disposal, while RCB's bowling has not looked too good this season.