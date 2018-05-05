IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs RCB in Pune: Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 35 in Pune

IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled up their socks in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians and managed to pick up a 14-wicket win to get a lifeline in the tournament. But the job for RCB is far from done. In eight matches, they have only won only three, and need to win all their remaining matches to safely make it through the play-offs. Unfortunately for them, their next challenge, on Saturday, is against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings who have been tremendous form this season, and are currently in the second place in the IPL table. But RCB will take confidence from the fact that the explosive batsman AB de Villiers has recovered from his illness and will return to the playing XI against CSK. Catch live scores, updates, commentary from CSK vs RCB in Match 35 in Pune.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live CSK vs RCB Match 35: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League from Pune
The last time Chennai Super Kings met Royal Challengers Bangalore, they managed to pick up an easy 5-wicket win at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When hosting the Virat Kohli-led side at the adopted home ground of Pune, CSK will take confidence from the fact that they are already one-up against their opponents. But MS Dhoni will also be wary of the fact that his side has lost two of their last three matches. The previous loss against Kolkata Knight Riders was dubbed as "slap on the face" by coach Stephen Fleming and he expected CSK to learn from the mistakes and get back to winning things. RCB will be eager to exploit the recent setbacks CSK have faced and will look to bring a more confident side to challenge the home side. But they still would need to be cautious considering the tremendous batting line-up at CSK's disposal, while RCB's bowling has not looked too good this season.
Highlights
Last night in the IPL, Mumbai Indians triumphed over Kings XI Punjab in Indore by picking up a six-wicket win with six balls to spare. Half century by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in superb form this season, took MI to the 175 run target. The win keeps MI's quest to qualify for the playoffs alive. Here is the match report and the difference between the two sides
Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the IPL's double header today featuring Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune. This is Match 35 and CSK's dominance was questioned a wee bit by KKR at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. For the first time in the tournament, CSK showed signs of the batsmen starting well but not getting the job done. The eventual target was smaller than expected and in the end, India U19 batsmen Shubman Gill drove home for the win. RCB, on the other hand, come into it after having beaten Mumbai Indians by 14 runs. RCB had scored a small total and then the bowlers defended it with effective bowling