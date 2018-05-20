IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs KXIP: CSK host KXIP in final match of group stage

Hello and welcome to the final match of the group stage!

For this match to not be a virtual dead rubber, Delhi Daredevils have to beat Mumbai Indians in Match no.55. If that does happen - and it could because DD have done it once before this season, although that was before MI's resurgence - then KXIP have to beat CSK away from home, something that only one team have been able to do this season. While doing so, they have to ensure that their net run rate jumps above that of Rajasthan Royals so that they can jump to fourth spot and seal a place in the knockouts. If Mumbai win the other match, Punjab still have a chance but in this scenario they have to beat Chennai by a pretty big margin because of the fact that they currently have the worse net run rate among all teams in the IPL while Mumbai's is the best. Confused? We've got your back.