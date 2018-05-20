IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs KXIP: CSK host KXIP in final match of group stage

IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings in Pune in the final match of the IPL 2018 group stage. KXIP have had a topsy-turvy season with KL Rahul being the only truly consistent performer for them. They have no option but to beat Chennai by a big margin so as to ensure that they stay afloat due to their net run rate. They would be under further pressure to put in a good performance if Mumbai Indians manage a win against Delhi Daredevils. KXIP would then need a significant improvement on their net run rate so as to go land the final knockout spot. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab in Pune in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | CSKvs KXIP Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab in Match no. 56
Kings XI Punjab started the season as one of the favourites to go through to the next stage. Now, as they play the final match of this season's group stage, they need a miracle of sorts to go through. They are level on points on Mumbai Indians but their net run rate is so pathetic - the lowest among all teams currently - that they need MI to lose to Delhi Daredevils today and beat Chennai Super Kings themselves while ensuring that their net run rates jumps above that of Rajasthan Royals to finally land the fourth spot.
Highlights
For this match to not be a virtual dead rubber, Delhi Daredevils have to beat Mumbai Indians in Match no.55. If that does happen - and it could because DD have done it once before this season, although that was before MI's resurgence - then KXIP have to beat CSK away from home, something that only one team have been able to do this season. While doing so, they have to ensure that their net run rate jumps above that of Rajasthan Royals so that they can jump to fourth spot and seal a place in the knockouts. If Mumbai win the other match, Punjab still have a chance but in this scenario they have to beat Chennai by a pretty big margin because of the fact that they currently have the worse net run rate among all teams in the IPL while Mumbai's is the best. Confused? We've got your back.