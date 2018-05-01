IPL 2018 Live RCB vs MI: Fight for survival for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians in Match 31 in Bengaluru

IPL 2018 Live, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Mumbai Indians at home on Tuesday. The last time the two teams met, it was the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side that picked up an easy 46-run victory against the Virat Kohli-led side. In spite of not having the home advantage this time around, Mumbai will still fancy themselves for picking up another win over RCB. The side defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous match at home by 8 wickets, while the Bangalore side have lost their last two encounters at home. After the 6-wicket loss to KKR in their previous encounter, RCB are bound to feel the pressure against MI. Catch live scores and updates between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (IPL Live, RCB vs MI Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 RCB vs MI Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians ini Indian Premier League Match 31 from Bengaluru
With Indian skipper Virat Kohli taking on the Hitman Rohit Sharma, the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians offers a delicious treat on offer for fans. But this around, the things could turn uglier with both the sides desperate for a win. So far, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won only two matches and are filling the bottom two positions in the table currently. Both MI and RCB will be eager to pull off a win to improve their odds of getting through to the playoffs, inspite of the poor record. Whichever team loses the battle, will have a lesser chance of making it through, and hence the clash between Mumbai and Bangalore is being termed as the "fight for survival". Both Kohli and Rohit are in tremendous forms, and scored fifties in their previous match. The two skippers will hope to inspire their side to pick up the much-needed win.
Highlights
Here's the scenario as far as the IPL table is concerned:
Win for either RCB or MI and they move to six points from eight games to match Rajasthan Royals. Whoever wins, they are likely to leapfrog RR owing to Ajinkya Rahane's teams having a poor net run rate.
A defeat for RCB by a significant margin and they are possibly going to drop to eighth in the standings - helping Delhi Daredevils to seventh. A defeat for MI is likely to see them move to seventh. A close margin and there might not be any change in the standings.
In the IPL last night, Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways at home in Pune and did so at Delhi Daredevils' expense. Batting first, CSK smashed 211 runs at a loss of four wickets as Shane Watson (78), MS Dhoni (51*) and Ambati Rayudu (41) continued their fine showing this season. Dhoni's late onslaught proved decisive in IPL taking their total to 211. In reply, DD looked to be out and about but for Rishabh Pant scoring 79* to keep the them within distance. 212 runs may have always been too much to get but DD did well to keep the drop in net run rate at a responsible level.
Hello and Good Morning to our live blog as we work our way towards Match 31 in the Indian Premier League which features Royal Challenges Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. RCB will be the home side today as two-teams at the lower end of the table look to get some push in the second half of the season