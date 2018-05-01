IPL 2018 Live RCB vs MI: Fight for survival for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians in Match 31 in Bengaluru

IPL points table

Here's the scenario as far as the IPL table is concerned:

Win for either RCB or MI and they move to six points from eight games to match Rajasthan Royals. Whoever wins, they are likely to leapfrog RR owing to Ajinkya Rahane's teams having a poor net run rate.

A defeat for RCB by a significant margin and they are possibly going to drop to eighth in the standings - helping Delhi Daredevils to seventh. A defeat for MI is likely to see them move to seventh. A close margin and there might not be any change in the standings.