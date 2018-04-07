IPL 2018 declared open in glitzy opening ceremony: Highlights

Bollywood stars set the stage alight before the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings took to it. (PTI Photo) Bollywood stars set the stage alight before the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings took to it. (PTI Photo)

The 2018 edition of the IPL was declared by tournament chairman Rajeev Shukla. This was followed by some glitzy performances by Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Tamanna Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan. The ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which is the home of defending champions Mumbai Indians. It was hence only fitting that at the end of the ceremony, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma came out and thanked the Mumbai fans for turning up in the thousands. He is back out there, training with the rest of the team as they prepare to take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony highlights: