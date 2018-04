IPL 2018 declared open in glitzy opening ceremony: Highlights

The 2018 edition of the IPL was declared by tournament chairman Rajeev Shukla. This was followed by some glitzy performances by Varun Dhawan , Prabhu Deva , Tamanna Bhatia , Jacqueline Fernandez , Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan . The ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which is the home of defending champions Mumbai Indians. It was hence only fitting that at the end of the ceremony, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma came out and thanked the Mumbai fans for turning up in the thousands. He is back out there, training with the rest of the team as they prepare to take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament.

IPL 2018 IS HERE! The biggest cricket league in the world is back. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will play the first game of the league but before that, there will be a glittering opening ceremony which will be some of the biggest Bollywood stars perform at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Huge crowds at Wankhede Stadium! They are here for the big match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings! But before that, everyone wants to watch the big opening ceremony. Fans of all ages are inside the stadium and there is huge outside the stadium as well

Just a few minutes away from the opening ceremony in Mumbai. The stars are ready in the stadium. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, the captains of the two teams playing later tonight are also there. IPL and BCCI officials are on the stage. And finally, there are the fans

Captains of the eight teams take the oath to play fair and in the spirit of the game. They do it with digital signatures as not all of them could come for the ceremony. Rohit Sharma is on stage now. He is addressing the Wankhede crowd

IPL 2018 IS HERE! The biggest cricket league in the world is back. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will play the first game of the league but before that, there will be a glittering opening ceremony which will be some of the biggest Bollywood stars perform at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Prabhu Deva set to perform. (PTI Photo) IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Prabhu Deva set to perform. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2018 opening ceremony is held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As far as Indian cricket history is concerned, the stadium is royalty with the national team recording many famous wins there. The most prominent of these is their six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. The stadium has also seen its IPL team, the Mumbai Indians, go from being perpetual underperformers to arguably the most dominant side in the league over the past five years under Rohit Sharma. The opening ceremony was initially going to be held on April 6 at the adjacent Cricket Club of India or Brabourne Stadium but it was shifted to April 7 and the stadium changed to Wankhede, where the first match of the season between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will also be played. The game, which is a repeat of three IPL finals, will start at 8 PM, after the opening ceremony starting at 6:20 PM IST.