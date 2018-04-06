IPL 2018 Live Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live TV Coverage, Online of IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: IPL 2018 season starts from Saturday. (File) IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: IPL 2018 season starts from Saturday. (File)

IPL 2018 is set to begin from Saturday, April 7, 2018 with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings taking on each other in the season opener. But before the start of the match, the fans will witness the opening ceremony of the tournament, which will take place at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan are confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra were also reported to perform but the duo have now backed out. Ranveer has cited a shoulder injury for pulling out while the actress was busy with other comitments. Only two captains – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, will be attending the ceremony this time, instead of captains from all the franchises, due to logistical reasons.

When is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan have been confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony.

Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All the home matches of Mumbai Indians will also be played at this stadium.

What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday. The coverage of new IPL season will start at 5:00 pm on the broadcasting channel.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

