IPL 2018 Live Streaming, MI vs CSK Live Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Timing, Venue, Streaming

Despite being the defending champions, when Mumbai Indians get ready to take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener of the Indian Premier League 2018 edition on Saturday, all eyes will be on the men in yellow as they will be returning to the tournament after a two-year hiatus. The home fans at Wankhede Stadium will hope for another cracker performance from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who has been in tremendous form in limited-overs cricket in the last few months. While Mumbai will look to take confidence from the fact that they will be amid the home crowd, the returning CSK will be hungry to start the new campaign on a positive note.

When is IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Saturday, April 7, 2018. This will be the season opener of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Where is IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. All the home matches of MI will be played at this stadium.

What time does IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings start?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 8:00 PM (02:30 PM GMT). The coverage of MI vs CSK will begin on the broadcasting channel from 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

