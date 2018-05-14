IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab look to solidify playoff spot chances

IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indore on Monday. RCB’s chances of making it into the playoffs will be virtually wiped off if they lose this match. They are currently on 8 points and can make it only if they win all their upcoming matches and the points at fourth spot does not go beyond 14 points. A win for them, on the other hand, only tightens up an already topsy-turvy race for final two playoffs spots. RCB can take inspiration from the fact that KXIP have only won one of their last five matches. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli put on a show in their previous two matches, which only bodes well for them.
Royal Challengers Bangalore can split this IPL playoff race wide open with a win here. Kings XI Punjab seem to have run out of the steam that fuelled their incredible start to the season and RCB's two star batsmen finally clicked in their most recent outing. They have also looked more solid in recent matches in other departments of the game too. A playoff spot remains a bleak possibility for RCB but that would be utterly improbable if they lose this one so they would be desperate to keep their chances open.
If RCB win this match, the third-placed team on the IPL table will be separated from the second last team by just two points. It will also send those trying to make predictions of which team will take the final two playoff spots into a tizzy. Kings XI Punjab had scored 210 runs in their previous match. That would normally be good news for a team playing a T20 match but in heir case, it only meant a 31-run defeat as Kolkata Knight Riders had slammed 245 runs batting first.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showed what they can do to an opposition's bowling figures on their day in RCB's previous match against Delhi Daredevils. Unfortunately, RCB have struggled to back them up which meant that they have lost matches this season even when the two star players have played exquisite innings. They are two teams with problems and both would be looking to exploit them as much as possible.