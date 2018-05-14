IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab look to solidify playoff spot chances

Hello and welcome!

If RCB win this match, the third-placed team on the IPL table will be separated from the second last team by just two points. It will also send those trying to make predictions of which team will take the final two playoff spots into a tizzy. Kings XI Punjab had scored 210 runs in their previous match. That would normally be good news for a team playing a T20 match but in heir case, it only meant a 31-run defeat as Kolkata Knight Riders had slammed 245 runs batting first.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showed what they can do to an opposition's bowling figures on their day in RCB's previous match against Delhi Daredevils. Unfortunately, RCB have struggled to back them up which meant that they have lost matches this season even when the two star players have played exquisite innings. They are two teams with problems and both would be looking to exploit them as much as possible.