IPL 2018 Live DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils to fight for survival against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in in Match 32 in Delhi

IPL 2018 Live Score DD vs RR: The bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils are in desperate need of a victory after suffering a 13-run defeat at the hands of table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. They will face an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals at home and the new skipper Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to repeat the way DD performed against KKR at home to pick up the much-needed win. The home side can take confidence from the fact that they have performed terrific with the bat in the previous two matches and will hope they can continue to do the same against Rajasthan. After the 11-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring affair, RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will also be eager to buck up and register a win.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Here's the scenario as far as the IPL table is concerned: Win for either RCB or MI and they move to six points from eight games to match Rajasthan Royals. Whoever wins, they are likely to leapfrog RR owing to Ajinkya Rahane's teams having a poor net run rate. A defeat for RCB by a significant margin and they are possibly going to drop to eighth in the standings - helping Delhi Daredevils to seventh. A defeat for MI is likely to see them move to seventh. A close margin and there might not be any change in the standings.
Hello and Good Morning to our live blog as we work our way towards Match 32 in the Indian Premier League which features Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. DD will be the home side today as two-teams at the lower end of the table look to get some push in the second half of the season.