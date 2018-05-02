IPL 2018 Live DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils to fight for survival against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in in Match 32 in Delhi

IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils need a win to survive in the tournament. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018 Live Score, DD vs RR: Delhi Daredevils need a win to survive in the tournament. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018 Live Score DD vs RR: The bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils are in desperate need of a victory after suffering a 13-run defeat at the hands of table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. They will face an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals at home and the new skipper Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to repeat the way DD performed against KKR at home to pick up the much-needed win. The home side can take confidence from the fact that they have performed terrific with the bat in the previous two matches and will hope they can continue to do the same against Rajasthan. After the 11-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring affair, RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will also be eager to buck up and register a win.