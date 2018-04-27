IPL 2018 Live, DD vs KKR: Match 26 sees DD vs KKR at Kotla

IPL 2018 Live: Delhi Daredevils host Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live: Delhi Daredevils host Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. (Source: PTI)

IPL Live Updates: A troubled Delhi Daredevils will seek revival as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Standing at the bottom of the table, DD will take their next challenge after Gautam Gambhir’s stepping down as captain of the team, giving way to the young Shreyas Iyer to take over. On the other hand, KKR have won three matches and lost as many to sit fourth in the table. The last time the two sides clashed, it was KKR which dominated by putting 200 runs on the board to win by a comprehensive 71-run margin.