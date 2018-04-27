IPL 2018 Live, DD vs KKR: Match 26 sees DD vs KKR at Kotla

IPL Live Updates: A troubled Delhi Daredevils will seek revival as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Friday. Standing at the bottom of the table, DD will take their next challenge after Gautam Gambhir’s stepping down as captain of the team, giving way to the young Shreyas Iyer to take over. On the other hand, KKR have won three matches and lost as many to sit fourth in the table. The last time the two sides clashed, it was KKR which dominated by putting 200 runs on the board to win by a comprehensive 71-run margin.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Updates: Delhi Daredevils play Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi
Shreyas Iyer faces the enormous task of turning it around for Delhi Daredevils as their new leader after Gautam Gambhir decided to step down. The team has lost five of its six matches and is languishing at the bottom of the points table. DD are now in an unenvious position where they need to win seven of the remaining eight matches to be in Play-offs contention.
Highlights
Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu currently stands as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2018 season, followed by AB de Villiers. KL Rahul and Kane Williamson kept their third and fourth positions intact after last night's match. Have a look at the Orange Cap table.
Last night, Hyderabad scripted a turnaround at the end to beat Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs, thanks to Rashid Khan’s inspirational spell. Some stunning catches were plucked on the boundary ropes and Punjab lost eight wickets for just 62 runs to hand Williamson’s men a thrilling 13-run win.
Welcome to our live coverage of the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2018 season between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders. DD will be without the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who has led KKR to two IPL titles. After stepping down and taking responsibility of another bad season for DD, Shreyas Iyer has been handed over the job to redeem the side, who sit at the bottom of the table.