IPL Live Updates, CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings look to strengthen control at top of the table

IPL Live Updates: In Match 27 of IPL 2018, table toppers Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians who are bottom of the pyramid and the contrast in the start to the season for both teams is highlighted significantly by how the climax plays out. CSK, on one side of things, have won close games and even chased down 206 runs (against RCB) while on the other side is MI who in their last game were dismissed for just 87 runs when chasing 119 runs against SRH. If MI, masters of comebacks, are to qualify for the playoffs later, the string of wins needs to start now for it be too late. Catch live score, updates, fan reaction, stats from CSK vs MI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
The last time these two sides met, it was IPL's tournament opener and Mumbai Indians were the home side at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI scored 165/4 in the 20 overs. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya all scored runs in the 40s. In reply, CSK chase down the target with a ball to spare and one wicket in hand. Dwayne Bravo top-scored with 68 runs from 30 balls to snatch the game away from MI's grasp. And that close defeat has been the theme for MI in the six games - come close, have a win within hand but lose out. And that also gives them hope of turning things around from hereon.
With the team not doing well and Rohit Sharma not getting the desired start either, question marks remain over which place should he take with the bat?
Hello and Good Morning! In today's action, Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in Pune. Just the one game on Saturday with some signs of tiring in some players. Except MS Dhoni who can still (or probably for the first time in a long time) run along to the third man from his wicketkeeping duties, dive and save two runs. And he wasn't quite done, later he wielded the bat and thrashed the RCB bowling attack to chase down 206 runs. Is any target big enough for the Chennai Super Kings you wonder? Something MI would be wondering today.