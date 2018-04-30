IPL 2018 Live Updates CSK vs DD: CSK take on DD in Match 30 in Pune

IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Daredevils. IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Daredevils.

IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD in Pune: Their stuttering campaign back on the rails under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match. While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground. The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs. CSK, on the other hand, are still on top on the points table but their confidence suffered a blow last night against another struggling outfit in defending champions Mumbai Indians. It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium – but they cannot afford to lose. Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR. Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection. Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. It would interesting to see whether the Daredevils again leave out Gambhir who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR. Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.