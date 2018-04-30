IPL 2018 Live Updates CSK vs DD: CSK take on DD in Match 30 in Pune

IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings have been a dominating team in 2018 Indian Premier League. They have a chance to move to the top of the points table IPL 2018 on Monday with a win over Delhi Daredevils in Pune. CSK will host DD at the their new home ground and will look to return to winning ways after suffering a loss in the previous game against Mumbai Indians at the same ground. Chennai have five wins from seven games and are second in the points table while Delhi are bottom placed after just two wins in seven games. After initially lacking the fighting spirit, Delhi gave a strong performance under new captain Shreyas Iyer and beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD from Pune. (IPL 2018 Live)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League Match 30 from Pune
IPL 2018 Live Score CSK vs DD in Pune: Their stuttering campaign back on the rails under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, a resurgent Delhi Daredevils will play table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match. While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground. The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi, now at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of seven games, however need to continue their winning spree to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs. CSK, on the other hand, are still on top on the points table but their confidence suffered a blow last night against another struggling outfit in defending champions Mumbai Indians. It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium – but they cannot afford to lose. Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR. Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection. Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. It would interesting to see whether the Daredevils again leave out Gambhir who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR. Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
On Sunday, it was a double header when Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day. Rajasthan retricted Sunrisers to 152 but the Hyderabad bowlers once again proved they have the ability to defend low totals as they did in Jaipur. SRH won the game by 11 runs. In the second game, Bangalore posted 175 but dropped too many catches when Kolkata were chasing. They lost the game by 6 wickets
Welcome to the coverage of Match 30 of the Indian Premier League from Pune! Chennai Super Kings are playing their home ground and will host Delhi Daredevils on Monday. Chennai Super Kings are second in the points table and will look to move to the top spot with a win against Delhi. But it may not be easy. Under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, Delhi got a fresh lease of fire as they thrashed Kolkata by 55 runs at Kotla. This will be a cracker of a game.