IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders look for final spot

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2018 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings are already into the IPL 2018 final and they are waiting to find out who they will face. Sunrisers Hyderabad finished top of the group stages but were second best against CSK in the first qualifier. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders edged Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator and have given themselves further hope of adding to their trophy cabinet – or at least giving themselves a chance. The two teams are differently placed with KKR winning four in a row while SRH have lost as many on the bounce. Catch live score and updates in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.