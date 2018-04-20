IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Twitterati goes berserk after Chris Gayle’s carnage in Mohali

Chris Gayle scored unbeaten 104. (Source: BCCI) Chris Gayle scored unbeaten 104. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run in the IPL 2018 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs in Mohali on Thursday night. Chasing 191 runs in 20 overs, SRH lost Shikhar Dhawan early as he was retired hurt in the first over. Kane Williamson who came in at number three played some good strokes but his efforts were never enough to take his team over the line. Manish Pandey too chipped in with a half-century but it went in vain. Earlier, Chris Gayle hammered SRH bowlers all around the park and notched up his 6th IPL hundred and first in the season.

Chris Gayle during the post-match presentation said, “I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon. Overall, happy with the win and now (time to) move on to Kolkata. It all depends on the mood and conditions are also tricky as well. Playing so many years in India, I know what the conditions are like. I am glad to get a hundred today. This is the final home game in Mohali, and I’m going to miss this wicket. I’m not really here to prove it to anyone. I’ve done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow’s my daughter’s birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win. DON’T FORGET THE NAME.”

Here’s a look at who said what about Gayle’s thunderstorm with the bat.

History repeats itself ,in 2011 #IPL #ChrisGayle was unsold and picked as replacement for injured Dirk Nannes by #RCB, this year he remained unsold in the first phase and then picked by @lionsdenkxip ,what decisions they are proving to be #IPL2018 👏🏼✅ — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 19 April 2018

Guessing fans from 7 cities wouldn’t mind a re-auction right away .. 🤓#VIVOIPL #KXIPvSRH #chrisgayle — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 19 April 2018

First century of #IPL2018 comes from #ChrisGayle who no one wanted buy in the auction. He truly is the greatest all time batsman of the T20 format. Period. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) 19 April 2018

Live ko highlights bana de , aise hain Universe Boss , @henrygayle . Yet another absolutely brilliant innings !#KXIPvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 19 April 2018

Finally a batsman has taken Rashid khan to the cleaners. Had to be @henrygayle. Monster Hitting from the Universe Boss. Gayle Storm at Mohali #KXIPvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 19 April 2018

Tough luck boys, well tried in the end. There are days when we just have to stand up and admire how one man can dominate and just completely take the game away from you @henrygayle . Let’s come back stronger from this, #OrangeArmy #KXIPvSRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 19 April 2018

