Thursday, April 19, 2018
IPL 2018, KXIP vs SRH: Twitterati goes berserk after Chris Gayle’s carnage in Mohali

Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten century during the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 20, 2018 12:57:35 am
IPL 2018, Chris Gayle, Chris Gayle Hundreds, Chris Gayle runs, Chris Gayle KXIP, KXIP vs SRH, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express Chris Gayle scored unbeaten 104. (Source: BCCI)
Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run in the IPL 2018 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs in Mohali on Thursday night. Chasing 191 runs in 20 overs, SRH lost Shikhar Dhawan early as he was retired hurt in the first over. Kane Williamson who came in at number three played some good strokes but his efforts were never enough to take his team over the line. Manish Pandey too chipped in with a half-century but it went in vain. Earlier, Chris Gayle hammered SRH bowlers all around the park and notched up his 6th IPL hundred and first in the season.

Chris Gayle during the post-match presentation said, “I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon. Overall, happy with the win and now (time to) move on to Kolkata. It all depends on the mood and conditions are also tricky as well. Playing so many years in India, I know what the conditions are like. I am glad to get a hundred today. This is the final home game in Mohali, and I’m going to miss this wicket. I’m not really here to prove it to anyone. I’ve done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow’s my daughter’s birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win. DON’T FORGET THE NAME.”

Here’s a look at who said what about Gayle’s thunderstorm with the bat.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

