IPL 2018: Stunning relay catch by Mayank Agarwal and Manoj Tiwary, watch video

Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal and Manoj Tiwary pulled off one of the best catches in IPL history with a spectacular relay effort against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The stunning attempt by the duo occurred in the 13th over when Royals’ allrounder Ben Stokes tried to hit a flighted delivery by Mujeeb Ur Rahman over the long -off region. However, Agarwal who was stationed at the position had other ideas. Agarwal leaped up and grabbed the ball with both hands and just as he was about to lose his balance and cross the ropes, he parried it to a gleeful Tiwary running in from long-on to complete the catch. Ben Stokes could only watch in disbelief.

Reflecting on their brilliant catch the duo spoke at the mid-innings break and expressed happiness over their efforts. “It is his (Mayank’s) catch and it should go to him. I was ready for the catch, I just followed the basics and looked at the partner. We are lucky to take this catch. All the credit goes to our fielding coach. They keep giving us catches like these in the practice,” Tiwary said.

M38: KXIP vs RR – Ben Stokes Wicket http://t.co/hpwYR4DsFr via @ipl — Sports Freak (@SPOVDO) 6 May 2018

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal said, “I thought it was really close to the boundary when I saw Manoj, and threw it to him. Initially, I thought he (Stokes) did not hit it well but as the ball came to me, I thought I will go outside the boundary, and I had to paddle back. Mujeeb has been outstanding for us throughout the tournament. We did not let them have a big partnership. It was good that we kept taking the wickets and that helped in restricting them.”

Kings XI Punjab are taking on Rajasthan Royals in match 38 of the Indian Premier League, 2018. After winning the toss R Ashwin elected to bowl first on a sticky wicket and restricted RR to 152/9 in 20 overs.

