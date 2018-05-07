Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: KL Rahul’s one man show wins over Twitterati

KL Rahul carried his bat through to see Kings XI Punjab through to their sixth win of the season.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 7, 2018 12:43:20 am
KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 84 off 54 balls. (Source: PTI)
KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten half-century after young off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s exploits with the ball to guide Kings XI Punjab to a comfortable six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2018 match in Indore. Chasing a modest target of 153, Rahul anchored Kings XI’s innings from start to finish, scoring 84 off just 54 balls with the help of seven boundaries and three sixes to guide his side home with eight balls to spare.

Kings XI started on a shaky note with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal both being dismissed without making too much of a difference on the scoreboard. Rahul and Karun Nair brought the chase back on track. They shared a 50-run partnership. But Punjab struggled again after the dismissal of Karun and in the end, it was Marcus Stoinis who stuck on with Rahul to see them over the finishing line.

Rajasthan Royals’ chances of making it into the top four at the end of the season is all but over with this loss.

