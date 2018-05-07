IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR: KL Rahul takes Punjab to third spot, Royals languish

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 84, with seven fours and three sixes. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 84, with seven fours and three sixes. (Source: BCCI)

Close call and Rahul

The 15th over during Kings XI Punjab’s chase was eventful. With 58 runs required off 36 balls, Jaydev Unadkat had returned for his second spell. The left-arm seamer had been using slower deliveries as his stock ball and an off-cutter took the outside edge of Marcus Stoinis’s bat and flew past the ‘keeper for a four. Then, with only one stump to aim at, Ajinkya Rahane missed a run-out opportunity by a whisker. Unadkat’s next delivery appeared to have a well-set KL Rahul caught at wide gully by Sanju Samson. It was a top effort and Samson was convinced about its legality. But the on-field officials decided to refer the matter to the TV umpire and the soft signal was not out. The replays were inconclusive, forcing the TV umpire to stick to the on-field signal. Rajasthan Royals felt aggrieved and unlucky.

Rahul was on 41 then. He laid into Jofra Archer and Unadkat in the next two overs to secure a six-wicket victory for Punjab, with eight balls remaining. The opener remained unbeaten on 84 off 54 balls, oozing class and gumption on a difficult pitch. But with some luck, Royals could have won the contest as well. To put things in perspective, though, Royals essentially suffered from their batsmen’s poor shot selection.

Poor shot selection

Shane Warne’s reaction at the dug-out told the story. Royals were 129/7 after 17 overs, with Rahul Tripathi being the only specialist batsman left. Andrew Tye started the 18th over with a slower off-cutter, which Tripathi tried to play inside-out over cover. He offered an easy catch to R Ashwin and departed. When playing the full quota of 20 overs became imperative, Tripathi showed poor game awareness. The team mentor’s frustration was understandable. From D’Arcy Short’s mindless slog against Ashwin in the very first over to naïve middle-overs game management and Tripathi’s dismissal – Ajinkya Rahane’s team hardly played smart cricket save Jos Buttler’s aggression upfront and his half-century.

This was how their innings unfolded after Ashwin won the toss and decided to field. The Kings XI skipper smartly decided to take the new ball, targeting Short’s apparent weakness against quality spin. The Royals opener decided to take the attack to the offie, ignoring his record against the left-handers. Short was holed out at mid-wicket. Ashwin had flattened the trajectory to fox the batsman.

Rahane came at No. 3 but never looked relaxed. His tried cut to an Axar Patel delivery that was a little too full. Chris Gayle took a diving catch at short third man – a rare sight in cricket. Over to Samson and another poor shot selection. The youngster in company with Buttler had been going along nicely. Then, he tried to hook a Tye bouncer that rose to his left shoulder and cramped him for room.

Mujeeb’s spin

Mujeeb’s economy rate in the middle-overs is hovering around 6.30; almost on a par with Sunil Narine. Stokes tried to upset his line, playing a lovely reverse sweep for a boundary. The spinner responded with a delivery that had extra loop. Stokes took the bait and hit it straight down the ground where Mayank Agarwal intercepted it, and as he was overbalancing and going over the boundary, he threw it towards Manoj Tiwary. The latter grabbed it to complete a stunning catch.

Mujeeb’s next over accounted for Buttler and Archer in successive deliveries. Buttler showed intent, opening the innings and made 51 off 39 balls including seven fours. But a carrom ball cramped him and produced an outside edge to the ‘keeper. Archer was done in by a peach of a googly that breached his defence.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 152/9 (J Buttler 51, S Samson 28; Mujeeb 3/27) lost to Kings XI Punjab 155/4 in 18.4 overs (KL Rahul 84 not out, K Nair 31) by six wickets.

