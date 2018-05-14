IPL 2018: We are in the nothing-to-lose zone and it will work well for us, says Virat Kohli

RCB beat KXIP by 10 wickets. (Source: BCCI) RCB beat KXIP by 10 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with the bat with an unbeaten 48 while Umesh Yadav was impressive with the ball as RCB thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Monday. The dominating win over KXIP also gave a massive boost to RCB’s net run rate and skipper Virat Kohli believes that with a nothing to lose attitude this will only benefit his team in the last two matches of the league stage in Indian Premier League, 2018.

Speaking at the post-match press conference Kohli said, “The last one week has been really crazy for us. At one stage, we thought we were down and out. But the way other games went, the points table opened up suddenly. Now we just got to win our two games left, run rate is quite good. Couldn’t have asked for a more clinical performance. No negatives to point out today. Perfect game for us.”

Completing his seamer for their outstanding new-ball spell the skipper said, “Kings XI thought that we would be intimidated by their openers on this small field but the way our bowlers started and took the batsmen out, they knew that they couldn’t make any mistakes. Umesh was brilliant, taking those two big wickets in the same over. We kept picking wickets throughout and that was crucial.”

“As I said, it was a perfect day right from the toss. We fancy chasing down big totals and we like to intimidate the opposition like that. One big partnership usually does the trick in T20s and the way me and AB bat, the opposition know what can happen. We want to take responsibility as batsmen, the toss may not go well every time. One is at home and we have the right momentum,” Kohli added.

“We are in the nothing-to-lose zone and it will work well for us. Other teams will be wary of a team with such mindset. We aren’t going to get too ahead of ourselves. The last game will be interesting if we can get the next one. We still got three days till the next game, we just want to enjoy the break till then,” he concluded by saying.

