IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: Umesh Yadav has been magnificent this season, says Parthiv Patel

Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets against KXIP. (Source: BCCI) Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets against KXIP. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced a return to the tournament after stringing their second victory in a row against Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Monday. With the Virat Kohli-led side needed to register a huge win to improve their Net Run Rate, RCB went on to win by 10 wickets after they bowl out KXIP for just 88. Speaking at the press conference after the match, RCB batsman Parthiv Patel showered praises on seamer Umesh Yadav who led RCB’s attack from the front and took 3 wickets in the match.

Speaking to reporters, Patel said, “Umesh Yadav is bowling brilliantly. He was India’s best bowler in their last home season. And this IPL, he has been magnificent and has been rewarded with a place in the ODI and T20I squads for England tour. It’s a well-deserved selection. He is thinking right and is executing his plans to perfection.”

Umesh registered bowling figures of 23/3 in his 4 overs against KXIP and also dismissed the reputed opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. RCB bowled out KXIP in the 16th over after which Patel and skipper Virat Kohli chased down the total in just 8.1 overs to win the match.

Talking about two straight wins, Patel said that RCB are back on the track. “This tournament is all about momentum. A couple of wins and you are back on track. Say two games before, we (RCB) weren’t in a good shape but we have fought hard and I’m confident we’ll do well in the rest of our games,” he said.

Speaking about his own form, the left-handed batsman said that he is sticking to his natural game. “I feel that I’m in a good space. I have stuck to my natural game. Every time I have tried to slog in the past, I’ve gotten out. I strongly believe I can hit boundaries by playing normal cricketing shots,” he said.

