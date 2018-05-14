Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
IPL 2018: Twitterati hails RCB’s ‘terrific performance’ in Indore

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an emphatic victory over Kings XI Punjab at their adopted home in Indore on Monday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 15, 2018 12:03:55 am
kxip vs rcb Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Monday. (Source: PTI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an emphatic victory over Kings XI Punjab at their adopted home in Indore on Monday. The blockbuster clash between the two teams was expected to be a thriller but turned out to be a one-sided contest as Royal Challengers won the match by 10 wickets. Right from the toss, everything went according to plan for RCB and skipper Virat Kohli. The bowlers, led by Umesh Yadav delivered an impressive performance as the opposition batsmen never got going. The fielding was also top notch which resulted in three run outs. Chasing a modest total of 89, Openers Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel remained unbeaten as RCB romped home 11.5 overs remaining in their innings. RCB’s perfect performance left Twitterati in awe. Here are all the reactions from the world of social media-

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin expressed disappointment over his team’s performance and said, “Wasn’t a professional effort from us. That has been the story for us. It’s been the bowlers who have done it right and got the points for us. The batsmen have struggled more often than not. Anyways we need to chin up and move forward. Need to try and make sure to lift ourselves. It was very simple. We have never got to 20 overs with 3 down or 4 down so far in the tournament. That’s what we wanted to achieve but the wheels came off. We lost by a big margin and our net run rate has come down. Need to check on that. We need to go to Mumbai and try to put them to bed, then we go to Pune to play Chennai.”

