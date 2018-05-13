IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Kings XI Punjab look to halt Royal Challengers Bangalore’s momentum

Royal Challengers Bangalore gained momentum after attaining a comprehensive 5-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Now, the Virat Kohli-led side will face off against Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar stadium in Indore on Monday. Punjab have had a decent run in the initial part of this edition but have now lost three of their previous two matches. With the recent run of results, KXIP need a win to tackle the threat being posed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the third spot in the table. RCB, on the other hand, need to win all their matches in order to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Players to watch out for

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are back in form. They sticthed a 118-run partnership against DD DD on Saturday and both notched up individual half-centuries to anchor their side to a win. Apart from them, Tim Southee, who has been among wickets in the past couple of matches, will play an important role for the Bangalore franchise, against a KXIP side that boast of a tremendous in-form batting line-up.

Kings XI Punjab have relied on the emphatic form of the opening pair of KL Rahul and would expect him to give then another aggressive start when he meets his former franchise side. Other than Rahul, Chris Gayle was another player to be released by RCB and bought by KXIP who has shown his skills with the bat. In the bowling department, Punjab have captain R Ashwin and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who would play important role in putting a halt in the scoring rate of RCB batsmen. Australian seamer Andrew Tye, who took 4 wickets against KKR, could also play an important part.

Limitations

Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to stop runs in the death overs. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also admitted that they need to be more accurate in the death overs. “We’re making mistakes in the death overs, but we’ll gradually improve,” the 27-year old said in the post-match press conference. Kings XI Punjab also gave away plenty of runs against KKR in the previous match and would look to stay more economical against RCB.

Kings XI Punjab Squad

Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson

