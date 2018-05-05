IPL 2018: Twitterati hails ‘much needed win for Mumbai Indians’

MI beat KXIP by 6 wickets. (Source: BCCI) MI beat KXIP by 6 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma stitched a match-winning 56 run partnership with allrounder Krunal Pandya to help their side beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets in Indore on Friday. Not only does this triumph propel MI to the fifth spot on the points table but also keeps them in contention for the playoff in season 11 Indian Premier League. Chasing 175, at one point it did seem like MI were losing their way but the Pandya brothers along with their captain ensured that there are no further anxieties and got their side home with six balls to spare. While Krunal hit an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls, Sharma made 24 not out off 15 balls as Mi secured only their third win of the tournament. MI’s thrilling victory left Twitterati in awe of their ability to bounce back from dire straits. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media.

So, #MI, as the often do, stay alive in the tournament. But considering their batting depth (Cutting is slated to bat at 8), they can surely think of getting another bowler in XI. #KXIPvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 4 May 2018

When the Pandya in jersey number 33 doesn’t get you home, the one in jersey number 24 does 💙#CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #KXIPvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 4 May 2018

#MI have to overcome their own anxiety as much as they have to overcome their opponents tonight. Interesting to watch — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 May 2018

Mumbai hanging in there with a sweet win today at Indore. @ImRo45‘s sixes off Mujeeb turned the match on its head completely. He should still open for Mumbai. You have to let your best Batsman bat for long #KXIPvMI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 4 May 2018

Much needed win for Mumbai Indians, keeps them in the hunt and also hood for the tournament. Rohit Sharma, whenever he is there unbeaten at the end, he invariably takes his side home. Punjab were 15-20 short at this ground #KXIPvsMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 May 2018

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin expressed disappointment and said,”I thought the wicket was a bit sticky, said the same during the toss. We played pretty well, but didn’t get enough runs in the end. If not for Stoinis, we wouldn’t have got 174. We fought well, if a few things had gone our way, we might have ended as winners. We bowled pretty well, but this wasn’t our night. Not really (if the week’s break cost them the momentum), it’s just a perception, the week off didn’t hurt us. This tournament isn’t all that easy, it’s not easy to knock off 16 points, if we play like this for the next 3-4 games, we should be good enough to qualify for the knockouts. Captaincy brings a lot of responsibility, so far so good. 6 games to go, it’s not about getting 3 wins, if we play the brand of cricket that we are playing, we should do good.

