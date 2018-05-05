Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

IPL 2018: Twitterati hails ‘much needed win for Mumbai Indians’

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma stitched a match-winning 56 run partnership with allrounder Krunal Pandya to help their side beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets in Indore.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 5, 2018 1:07:11 am
ipl 2018 MI beat KXIP by 6 wickets. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma stitched a match-winning 56 run partnership with allrounder Krunal Pandya to help their side beat Kings XI Punjab by six wickets in Indore on Friday. Not only does this triumph propel MI to the fifth spot on the points table but also keeps them in contention for the playoff in season 11 Indian Premier League. Chasing 175, at one point it did seem like MI were losing their way but the Pandya brothers along with their captain ensured that there are no further anxieties and got their side home with six balls to spare. While Krunal hit an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls, Sharma made 24 not out off 15 balls as Mi secured only their third win of the tournament. MI’s thrilling victory left Twitterati in awe of their ability to bounce back from dire straits. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin expressed disappointment and said,”I thought the wicket was a bit sticky, said the same during the toss. We played pretty well, but didn’t get enough runs in the end. If not for Stoinis, we wouldn’t have got 174. We fought well, if a few things had gone our way, we might have ended as winners. We bowled pretty well, but this wasn’t our night. Not really (if the week’s break cost them the momentum), it’s just a perception, the week off didn’t hurt us. This tournament isn’t all that easy, it’s not easy to knock off 16 points, if we play like this for the next 3-4 games, we should be good enough to qualify for the knockouts. Captaincy brings a lot of responsibility, so far so good. 6 games to go, it’s not about getting 3 wins, if we play the brand of cricket that we are playing, we should do good.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 