IPL 2018, KXIP vs MI: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to slam 300 sixes in T20s

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a historic landmark on Friday during the IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab at Holkar Stadium in Indore as he went on to become the first Indian to score 300 sixes in T20 cricket across all tournaments. The landmark moment occurred in the 17th over when the 30-year struck a maximum in Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s over. His innings did not end there as he went on to smash another six and a boundary to score an unbeaten-24 of 15 balls to script a 6-wicket win for his side.

With the much-needed win, the defending champions, who were staring at an early exit from the tournament, also received a lifeline and regained hopes to make it through the playoffs.

After Friday, the Mumbai batsman has now struck 183 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He has 78 sixes in international cricket so farm with the remaining maximums coming in other T20 tournaments such as Champions League T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, etc. He extended his total sixes count to 301.

In March, Sharma surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the Indian with most sixes in the international cricket, after he smashed his 5th six during the T20 tri-series fixture against Bangladesh in Colombo. In the same match, he played the match-winning innings as he slammed 89 runs off 61 balls and was declared the man-of-the-match for his performance.

Coincidently, the person with most sixes in the shortest format of the game is none other than KXIP’s opening batsman Chris Gayle (844), who scored 50 off 40 balls for his side but failed to give a really huge total to his side. He is also the leading figure in the list of players with most sixes in IPL, with 290 maximums to his name.

