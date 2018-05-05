IPL 2018: Big challenge for us to continue this momentum from here on, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs with a convincing win over Kings XI Punjab (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs with a convincing win over Kings XI Punjab (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it will be a massive challenge for his team to keep the momentum with them after registering a convincing six-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Stating that he is happy that the win over KXIP keeps his team alive in IPL 2018, Sharma reiterated the need for collective efforts in the coming matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation he said, ” I think we are still alive. Good performance tonight. Much needed for us. We needed everyone to come and put a collective effort. We started well with the ball. To restrict their batting unit on this pitch at this ground was a great effort. And to chase it down the way we did was really nice. Wasn’t really easy early on but we knew that we had a lot of depth in our batting.”

Explaining the decision to promote himself down the order he said, “The way we went about our chase in the first 10 overs, I felt we needed momentum. So, Hardik, the way he plays, was suited to do that. Hence, I held myself back for the end and having played here before, I know what kind of shots work. Always feels good when you finish off the chase.”

However, the skipper also expressed concern over consistently leaking runs in the death overs and said, “That is something which is a pattern for us. We’ve been giving too many at the death but that’s how the game goes. I had to bring Jasprit in the 19th over with two set batsmen and if he struck, it would have made things easier for Hardik. Plus the longer boundaries would have helped Hardik in the 20th over. That’s how it goes sometimes. I have to use Jasprit really well and the others around him are doing the job for us. It’s about being really smart with the ball.

