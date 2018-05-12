Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR: Twitterati in awe of ‘insane hitting’ in Indore

Playing away from home, KKR's triumph is vital as it keeps them in contention for the playoffs.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 12, 2018 10:30:50 pm
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab comfortably by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders registered a convincing 31-run win over Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday. Playing away from home, KKR’s triumph is vital as it keeps them in contention for the playoffs. However, before the start of the match Knight Riders were on the backfoot after a demoralising loss against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter. But led by skipper Dinesh Karthik the purple brigade rose to the occasion and showed great character to post a mammoth score of 245/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine led the charge with a rollicking 75 of 36 balls and late cameos by Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik took the scoreboard past 200. In reply, KXIP began well but lost their way after inform batsman KL Rahul departed for 66. KXIP did cross the 200-run mark but ultimately ended with 214/8 on the board. With more than 400 runs being scored in the match, Twitterati was left in awe. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media-

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin expressed dismay over the performance of his side and said, “245 was a little too many. We didn’t execute our plans really well. The bowlers were just caught under the fire. They were all over the place up front and in the middle overs as well and it cost us the game at the latter end. The yorkers weren’t falling in the right place. When Dre Russ came in to bat it was quite evident that we needed to bowl wider and then change up with the yorkers. It wasn’t going to plan, it wasn’t our day to be honest.”

