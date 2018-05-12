IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR: Twitterati in awe of ‘insane hitting’ in Indore

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab comfortably by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab comfortably by 31 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a convincing 31-run win over Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday. Playing away from home, KKR’s triumph is vital as it keeps them in contention for the playoffs. However, before the start of the match Knight Riders were on the backfoot after a demoralising loss against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter. But led by skipper Dinesh Karthik the purple brigade rose to the occasion and showed great character to post a mammoth score of 245/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine led the charge with a rollicking 75 of 36 balls and late cameos by Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik took the scoreboard past 200. In reply, KXIP began well but lost their way after inform batsman KL Rahul departed for 66. KXIP did cross the 200-run mark but ultimately ended with 214/8 on the board. With more than 400 runs being scored in the match, Twitterati was left in awe. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media-

What insane hitting Indore is witnessing today….Pitch is good but not as flat as the #KKR batsmen have made it look. Highest IPL 2018 score on the cards. #KXIPvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 May 2018

Excellent comeback today by @KKRiders after the previous game against MI. Requires a lot of character to come back from a loss like that. Kings 11 meanwhile have gotten themselves into a tricky situation after beginning well in the tournament #KXIPvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 May 2018

Very peculiar game. #KingsXI are scoring at well over 10/over and yet it has rarely, if ever, been a contest!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 May 2018

Monumental effort from the @KKRiders to put up 245 runs on the board. Scores like these are scored only once in a while. After the Eden defeat this looks like a determined spirited show with the bat from @DineshKarthik and team #KXIPvKKR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 12 May 2018

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin expressed dismay over the performance of his side and said, “245 was a little too many. We didn’t execute our plans really well. The bowlers were just caught under the fire. They were all over the place up front and in the middle overs as well and it cost us the game at the latter end. The yorkers weren’t falling in the right place. When Dre Russ came in to bat it was quite evident that we needed to bowl wider and then change up with the yorkers. It wasn’t going to plan, it wasn’t our day to be honest.”

