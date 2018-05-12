IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders post mammoth 245/6 to register highest score

Kolkata Knight Riders scored the fourth highest total in the history of IPL. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored the fourth highest total in the history of IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders notched up the highest score of Indian Premier League, 2018 after posting a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Saturday. The decision to bowl first backfired for skipper R Ashwin as his bowlers had the tough task of bowling amidst the searing 45 degrees heat coupled with small boundaries at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The Knight Riders were only too glad to pile on the misery over a hapless KXIP bowling attack. It all began with Sunil Narine’s blitz at the top of the order as he smashed 75 off 36 balls. Incidentally, only 20 runs came off the first 20 deliveries of the innings of KKR. But once Narine got his eye in there was simply no way he was going to be stopped.

Narine’s knock was ably backed up by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik who slammed a quickfire 22-ball fifty. Late cameos by Andre Russell and Shubman Gill added to KKR’s woes. R Ashwin’s bowling changes and field settings also did not work according to plan further adding to the woes. Such was the dominance of KKR’s batsmen that 141 was the lowest strike rate among the batters while everyone else had above 150. Only two batsmen were below 200.

.@DineshKarthik is on a roll here at Indore. Brings up his FIFTY off 22 deliveries.#KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/1wmfbc7hKp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2018

Reflecting on his teams’ bowling performance, purple cap holder Andrew Tye, said, “It’s a tough wicket to bowl. You have to just hope on this wicket. I think we can chase this down.”

KKR’s 245 is the fourth highest total in the history of IPL.

Previous Highest totals in IPL:

RCB v PWI, Bengaluru, 2013- 263/5

RCB v GL, Bengaluru, 2016- 248/4

CSK v RR, Chennai, 2010- 246/5

KKR v KXIP, Indore, 2018- 245/6

CSK v KXIP, Mohali, 2008- 240/5

