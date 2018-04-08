IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes youngest player to play Indian Premier League

Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his IPL debut against DD. (Source: IPL) Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his IPL debut against DD. (Source: IPL)

Afghanistan bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman also known as Mujeeb Zadran became the youngest player to make his IPL debut. He walked out for the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday aged 17 years and 11 days, surpassing the record held by Sarfaraz Khan who made his Royal Challengers Bangalore debut aged 17 years and 177 days. The off-spinner had a decent start to his career as he scalped two wickets at the cost of 28 runs in 4 overs.

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RCB

Rahman, who came in as the first change bowler, removed Colin Munro for 4. The offie trapped him in front of the stumps and later dismissed Rishabh Pant for 28. Pant’s dismissal came as an important one as he along with Gautam Gambhir had stitched a good partnership for the fourth wicket.

He was bought by King XI Punjab for an amount of Rs 4 crore during the auctions and became the third Afghanistan player to be a part of the cash-rich league. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are the other two players from Afghanistan to be a part of IPL. While he made IPL debut on Sunday, Mujeeb has played 15 ODIs and 2 T20Is for Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul’s assault powers Kings XI Punjab to victory over Delhi Daredevils

The KXIP are being led by R Ashwin in this edition of the Indian Premier League while they have added KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Chris Gayle to the squad. Moreover, Yuvraj Singh who began his IPL career with the franchise is also back in the line up.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab who won the toss elected to bowl first in Mohali. Delhi Daredevils scored 166/7 in 20 overs as Skipper Gautam Gambhir struck a half-century on his return to Delhi Daredevils before getting runout by Mujeeb. Later, KXIP opener Rahul gave the hosts a brilliant start as he notched up a half-century in 14 deliveries. This is the fastest fifty in the history of IPL. Karun Nair also got a fifty and Punjab chased down the target with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd