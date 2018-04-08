IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: I didn’t plan this innings, says KL Rahul after record half-century

KL Rahul scored 50 in 14 balls. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul scored 50 in 14 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Kings XI Punjab began their IPL 2018 campaign with a brilliant win over Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets in Mohali on Sunday. Chasing a target of 167 runs, KXIP went over the line with 7 balls to spare. Talking about his side’s win and captaincy debut, KXIP skipper R Ashwin admit that he was a bit nerves during the toss but his side executed the plans in a brilliant way.

“There is lesser pressure now. I had a bit of nerves going in for the toss. Feeling a bit relieved now. I had some elaborate plans going in the practice games. KL Rahul and the other guys helped me execute them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a left-arm spinner to a left-hander or a right-arm spinner for a right hander. I think it’s just the perception that one has and I would like to think my best bowlers are the best bowlers and if they get hit, so be it, we will try and chase it down. That’s the thought process. I wanted a lot of guys to have a good hit and we batted well today,” said Ashwin during post-match presentation.

Opener KL Rahul who was adjudged man of the match insisted that he got the momentum and was striking the ball well. Rahul scored a 14-ball 50. “I just went in there and I just took off. I didn’t plan this innings. I was just watching the ball and getting into good positions. It’s an opener’s responsibility to get the team off to a good start. Really happy that it came off today. I was striking the ball really well, but it’s important to forget this innings and move on to the coming games. I don’t want to be overconfident. I have been branded as a Test cricketer for 4-5 years, so it’s good for me to be up there creating history and breaking the record (for the fastest IPL fifty),” he said.

Gautam Gambhir is back to Delhi Daredevils dug out but didn’t have a positive start to his capatincy stint with the franchise. Gambhir did credit his bowlers for putting up a good fight but insisted that they need to make some changes in the strategies.

“I thought that we got a decent total on the board but in the first 6 overs (of the chase), they put it beyond us. Credit to our bowlers, they fought back well to drag it into the 19th over. (Whether DD were short of runs) No, I thought that 160-165 was a good total because the old ball wasn’t easy to get away. Hence, the first 6 overs were key. (On DD’s fine support staff) Yes, we have a good start with Ricky and many others in the backroom staff. Hopefully we can get things right.”

