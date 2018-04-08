IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: KL Rahul’s 14-ball 50 takes Twitter by storm

KL rahul was adjudged man of the match. (Source: BCCI) KL rahul was adjudged man of the match. (Source: BCCI)

R Ashwin had a perfect start to his captaincy stint with Kings XI Punjab as his side registered a comprehensive win over Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets on Sunday in Mohali. Ashwin after winning the toss asked Delhi to bat first. The visiting team rode on skipper Gautam Gambhir’s half-century to score 166/7 in allotted 20 overs. Later, KL Rahul took the onus on himself and gave KXIP a perfect start to the chase. He slammed a fifty in 14 deliveries.

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched a partnership of 58 runs for the first wicket before Agarwal got out for 7 but that didn’t really halt Punjab’s scoring rate. Yuvraj Singh who made a comeback to Punjab in this edition managed only 12 runs off 22 balls. He was removed by Rahul Tewatia. Karun Nair who is one of the new recruits in Kings XI Punjab franchise scored a 33-ball 50 as Punjab registered their first win of the tournament. For DD, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Daniel Christian and Tewatia picked up a wicket each. KXIP will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday while Delhi play Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Here’s what pundits have to say about KL Rahul’s efforts and KXIP’s win.

Virender Sehwag, mentor of KXIP franchise made a tweet appreciating KL Rahul’s efforts.

Wriddhiman Saha tweeted, “One good and positive thing about todays match after whoever wins or looses @MdShami11 is in the playing squad where he belongs.Good luck to you 👍🏻#IPL18 #KXIPvDD”

Aakash Chopra said, “Best part of Rahul’s super-knock was the fact that he played all the cricketing shots….rate him very highly. Good to see him shine. #KXIPvDD #IPL”

Harsha Bhogle had earlier tweeted, “Wow, that is some start from KL Rahul, making a statement about where he should bat!”

Kaif wrote,”KL Rahul really put it beyond the Daredevils with that blistering 14 ball 50. Good beginning for Ashwin the captain. #KXIPvDD”

Irfan Pathan tweeted, “KL Rahul 👏👏 outstanding innings. Fastest 50 in the ipl @iamyusufpathan bro let’s try for 13 balls now ?”

Zaheer Khan said, “DD might be 15 runs short in setting the target. Fastest ever #IPL fifty by KL Rahul is certainly not going to help their cause. #KXIPvsDD superb batting display”

KL Rahul wasn’t retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise.

