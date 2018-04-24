IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab go top of the table after winning low-scoring thriller

Kings XI Punjab go top of the table with this win. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Kings XI Punjab go top of the table with this win. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Kings XI Punjab managed to defend a target of 144 to beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday. Mujeeb Ur Rahman managed to prevent Shreyas Iyer from scoring the required 17 runs off the last over and Delhi Daredevils ended the match with a score of 139/8. This condemned Delhi to a fifth loss in six matches and they remain bottom of the table. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, overtake Chennai Super Kings to take the top spot. They have now won five and lost one of their opening matches.

Delhi Daredevils elected to bowl first after winning the toss. KL Rahul opened the innings with Aaron Finch, who replaced Chris Gayle at the top of the order. Finch didn’t last long though, being dismissed by debutante Avesh Khan in the second over of the match. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then knocked the ball around before the former was dismissed for 23 off 15. Liam Plunkett was the wicket taker and the Englishman went on to dismiss Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. David Miller tried to accelarate towards the end but he was dismissed by Dan Christian. Kings XI Punjab ended up being restricted to 143/8 at the end of the 20 overs.

Prithvi Shaw got Delhi off to a flier, so much so that it looked like he might wrap up the match in less than 15 overs. He smashed 22 off 10 balls but his innings turned out to be the only time when Delhi seemed dominant in the chase. He was dismissed by Ankit Rajpoot and his wicket was followed by those of Glenn Maxwell and captain Gautam Gambhir in quick succession. Mujeeb ur Rahman then turned the screws on the middle order and Delhi found themselves 76/5 in 12 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Tewatia then pegged Punjab back but the visitors held their nerves and saw the match through.

