MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 79 in vain: Who said what on Twitter

Kings XI Punjab etched a win at home against Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting finish. Chasing 198 in 20 overs, CSK fell short of the target by 4 runs to lose their first match after making a comeback to the cash-rich league. CSK skipper MS Dhoni played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 79. Earlier, KXIP who roped in Chris Gayle from RCB posted 197/7 in 20 overs riding on a 33-ball 63 from the West Indies batsman. While Gayle took on the CSK bowling, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with some valuable runs. Later, CSK were struggling at 56/3 during the chase when Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni took on the responsibility on themselves and stitched a partnerhsip. Rayudu was eventually ran out by R Ashwin’s perfect throw to the batting end for 49. The match went down to the last over where they needed 17 runs. Mohit Sharma who was given the ball defended these runs successfully. Here’s how social media has reacted on KXIP’s win and Dhoni’s superb batting display.

Mohali me jaldi aa gayi Diwali.

Gayle letting the people sitting at the auction know , he is the Universe Boss. Pure entertainment #KXIPvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 April 2018

K L Rahul is the second most skilled Indian batsman (across three formats) after Kohli. Delight to watch. Blessed cricketing country. #KXIPvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2018

You get to learn a lot when you see such exhibition of sportsmanship. Some time result is not in your favour… but the intent matters. #Dhoni #KXIPvCSK #VIVOIPL — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 15 April 2018

Dhoni’s knock was a wonderful reminder of what he can do if he bats higher up the order….most bowlers still don’t know where to bowl to him in the death overs. You see fear in their eyes… #Mahi #KXIPvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2018

That was quite a show by MS Dhoni. Love watching his interviews, loved when he mentioned God has given him enough power he doesn’t need to use his back to hit sixes(referring to injury). Kings 11 will be delighted with this win #KXIPvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 15 April 2018

Two BIG questions today—

Jadeja ahead of Bravo?

Mujeeb not finishing his spell after giving 16 in 3 overs… #KXIPvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2018

Counted 16 big hit attempts off 44 balls by Dhoni. Got 56 runs off those attempts. It was Dhoni at his vintage best tonight.👏👏👏#CSKvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 15 April 2018

What a brilliant innings from @msdhoni in this exciting encounter! Great effort from both the sides and congratulations to KXIP for winning the last ball thriller. #IPL18 #KXIPvCSK #StarSports — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 15 April 2018

