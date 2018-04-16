Presents Express Eye

MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 79 in vain: Who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 79 off 44 balls that included six boundaries and five maximums.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 16, 2018 12:22:47 am
MS Dhoni, KXIP vs CSK, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, MS Dhoni batting, sports news, cricket, IPL news, Indian Express MS Dhoni scored 79* against KXIP. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Kings XI Punjab etched a win at home against Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting finish. Chasing 198 in 20 overs, CSK fell short of the target by 4 runs to lose their first match after making a comeback to the cash-rich league. CSK skipper MS Dhoni played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 79. Earlier, KXIP who roped in Chris Gayle from RCB posted 197/7 in 20 overs riding on a 33-ball 63 from the West Indies batsman. While Gayle took on the CSK bowling, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with some valuable runs. Later, CSK were struggling at 56/3 during the chase when Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni took on the responsibility on themselves and stitched a partnerhsip. Rayudu was eventually ran out by R Ashwin’s perfect throw to the batting end for 49. The match went down to the last over where they needed 17 runs. Mohit Sharma who was given the ball defended these runs successfully. Here’s how social media has reacted on KXIP’s win and Dhoni’s superb batting display.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 