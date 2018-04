IPL 2018 KXIP Schedule: Kings XI Punjab Fixtures, Time Table, Full list of Matches, Match Timings, Venue Details

R Ashwin will lead KXIP in IPL 2018. (Source: Twitter) R Ashwin will lead KXIP in IPL 2018. (Source: Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab are scheduled to begin their campaign against Delhi Daredevils on April 8 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Punjab franchise will be led by R Ashwin in this edition while it’s a home coming for Yuvraj Singh. The left-hander began his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab. Moreover, they have added up aggressive batsman Chris Gayle who was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. Kings XI have invested in creating good batting unit. With Gayle and Yuvraj, Kings XI have KL Rahul and in-form Mayank Agarwal in their line up. Myanak has been in incredible touch and scored over 2000 runs in recently concluded domestic season.

KXIP schedule for IPL 2018: Full list

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE April 8

Sunday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT IS Bindra Stadium,

Mohali April 13

Friday Royal Challengers

Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,

Bengaluru April 15

Sunday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT IS Bindra Stadium,

Mohali April 19

Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT IS Bindra Stadium,

Mohali April 21

Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Eden Gardens,

Kolkata April 23

Wednesday Delhi Daredevils 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla Ground,

Delhi April 26

Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:oo pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,

Hyderabad May 4

Friday Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 6

Sunday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 8

Tuesday Rajasthan Royals 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Sawai Mansingh Stadium,

Jaipur May 12

Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 14

Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 16

Friday Mumbai Indians 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai May 20

Sunday Chennai Siper Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram

Stadium, Chennai

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd