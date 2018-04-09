IPL 2018: KXIP owner Preity Zinta overjoyed in win, see pic

KXIP began their campaign with a win over DD on Sunday in Mohali. (Source: Twitter) KXIP began their campaign with a win over DD on Sunday in Mohali. (Source: Twitter)

Led by new appointed skipper R Ashwin, King’s XI Punjab (KXIP) got off to a winning start after beating Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the ‘northern derby’ on Sunday. Opener KL Rahul registered the fastest IPL fifty as KXIP romped home with six wickets in hand. Prior to the beginning of the tourney KXIP had spoken about how they would play an entertaining brand of cricket. Their bright start to the tournament left owner Preity Zinta overjoyed as he took to social media to express her feelings. In a post on Twitter, Zinta wrote, “When @ashwinravi99 leads, @klrahul11 sets a new record, @Mujeeb_Zadran debuts at 17, @karun126 packs a punch & I can’t stop smiling 😃 #ting😘.”

Meanwhile, opener KL Rahul credited the mighty Chris Gayle for giving him valuable advice which helped him smash the ball across the park in Mohali. He also revealed that since he had scored impressively in the first match, the pressure would be considerably lower from now on.

“I just went in there and I just took off. I didn’t plan this innings. I was just watching the ball and getting into good positions. It’s an opener’s responsibility to get the team off to a good start. Really happy that it came off today. I was striking the ball really well, but it’s important to forget this innings and move on to the coming games. I don’t want to be overconfident. I have been branded as a Test cricketer for 4-5 years, so it’s good for me to be up there creating history and breaking the record (for the fastest IPL fifty),” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

