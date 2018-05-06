IPL 2018: KKR players ‘hang out’ with team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan; see pics

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with members of the squad in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/KKR) KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with members of the squad in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/KKR)

As Kolkata Knight Riders players made their way to tinsel town to take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the Indian Premier League, it also presented an opportunity to meet the team’s owner Shah Rukh Khan. The players interacted with the Bollywood superstar at the Taj Mahal Palace on Saturday night soon after the players put in the hard yards in the nets in preparation for Match 37 in IPL that starts at 4 PM IST.

In the pictures publicised on the team’s social media page, SRK posed for pictures with Rinku Simgh, Tom Curran, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Cameron Delport and Vinay Kumar. The players commended Shah Rukh for being a “humble soul”. While South Africa’s Delport tweeted, “Lovely to just hang out and chill with the Boss Man”.

Rinku Singh wrote on his Twitter account, “Such a legend yet such a humble soul. RESPECT 🙏 @iamsrk” and Curran shared a picture with the caption, “Last night with the King 👑 @iamsrk 🙌🏼”. Shivam Mavi, member of India’s U19 World Cup winning side, wrote, “It’s always a pleasure meeting this Humble soul. Not less than a blessing .. 😍”

Shah Rukh Khan with Rinku Singh. (Source: Twitter/KKR) Shah Rukh Khan with Rinku Singh. (Source: Twitter/KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan with England and KKR bowler Tom Curran. (Source: Twitter/KKR) Shah Rukh Khan with England and KKR bowler Tom Curran. (Source: Twitter/KKR)

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with Vinay Kumar. (Source: Twitter/KKR) KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with Vinay Kumar. (Source: Twitter/KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan with Cameron Delport. (Source: Twitter/KKR) Shah Rukh Khan with Cameron Delport. (Source: Twitter/KKR)

Delport wrote on Twitter, “With the King 👑 @iamsrk last night,lovely dinner and drinks with the @kkriders family.Lovely to just hang out and chill with the Boss Man. #kkr #mumbai.”

Kolkata Knight Riders are third in the points table having won five matches and lost four to accumulate ten points. They trail Sunrisers Hyderabad (top) and Chennai Super Kings by four points and can reduce the deficit by beating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the first of the double headers on Sunday in the Indian Premier League.

