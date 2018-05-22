IPL 2018 Eliminator KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders face Buttler-less Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator

Dinesh Karthik is the highest scorer for KKR with 438 runs from 14 innings. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Karthik is the highest scorer for KKR with 438 runs from 14 innings. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals. Dinesh Karthik’s side stayed somewhat safer than the rest of their rivals in the race for a top-four spot by remaining two points ahead of them at the start of the final weekend of group stage matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were outsiders owing to their rather torrid start to the season but have somehow made it to the final stages.

But KKR would be a confident lot – RR’s run to the final has been powered by Jos Buttler’s belligerence. The Englishman scored a record five consecutive half-centuries to power their resurrection from a period in which they suffered three consecutive defeats. He has often covered up for flaws that the Royals have in multiple departments and this form seems to have contributed in him earning a surprise call-up to the England Test team that play Pakistan. In his absence, Rajasthan will be vulnerable and Kolkata will be looking to pounce on that vulnerability.

KKR, on the other hand, have been more of a team than any other side in the tournament this year. While every franchise have benefitted from one of two players enjoying a hot run with the bat or the ball, KKR have attacked in packs. Dinesh Karthik is their highest scorer this season with 438 runs from 14 innings and he is 12th on the Orange Cap table. Yet, it is KKR who have made the highest team total this year in a single match – 245/6 against Kings XI Punjab.

Even then, KKR would do better than underestimate a Buttler-less Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Tripathi showed what he is capable of by scoring 80 in RR’s final group stage match. Shreyas Gopal followed that up with a four-wicket haul and one of his victims was AB de Villiers. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Joffra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat have all shown their pedigree to win matches single-handedly. Rajasthan Royals may have to punch above their weight to progress all the way to finals or beyond but that is exactly what they have historically done in the IPL.

