IPL 2018: KL Rahul’s touch, Chris Gayle’s power-punch forms a winning Ra-Ga at Eden

Chris Gayle remained unbeaten on 62 off 38 balls while KL Rahul hit 60 in 27 deliveries. (Source: IPL) Chris Gayle remained unbeaten on 62 off 38 balls while KL Rahul hit 60 in 27 deliveries. (Source: IPL)

Heavy metal opening

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul brilliantly complement each other. The Jamaican strums the bass, while the Bangalore boy plays the rhythm. The two-man heavy metal orchestra made short work of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling in a truncated chase at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Kings XI Punjab breached KKR’s fortress with ridiculous ease, as they had seldom done in the past here.

Gayle remained unbeaten on 62 off 38 balls, including five fours and six monstrous sixes, showing little mercy to compatriot Andre Russell. Rahul wasn’t left behind, he hit nine fours and two sixes for his 60 in 27 deliveries. KXIP won by nine wickets with 11 balls remaining, without breaking a sweat. Kolkata thrive on their loyal home support at Eden. But India’s most-storied cricket venue essentially supports good cricket. Midway into the Kings XI innings, a turnout of over 55,000 fans started to serenade the stadium with ‘Gayle, Gayle’ chants. Rahul received honourable mention, although his batting oozed finesse. But when Da Boss is on stage and hitting ‘H-Major’, nothing else matters.

Only 11 runs in the final two overs of their innings saw KKR fall short of the 200-run mark after being sent in. They finished at 191/7; still very imposing given their bowling depth. And when Shivam Mavi worked up good pace and moved the ball prodigiously off the deck, beating Gayle thrice in the process, the hosts appeared to be in the ascendancy. Things changed rapidly through Rahul’s touch and Gayle’s power-punch. After 8.2 overs during KXIP’s chase, when a squall followed by a downpour forced a 95-minute stoppage, the visitors were 96/0; 31 runs ahead of the D/L par score. Their revised target was 125 in 13 overs. Gayle sent leg-spinner Piyush Chawla five rows back over long-off upon resumption to reach his third 50-plus score in as many matches. Rahul followed suit with a maximum against Sunil Narine before getting out. The game was done and dusted then and there. Kings XI romped home in a canter, even as Dinesh Karthik stood perplexed.

The burden of captaincy must have weighed heavily on him. Rahul’s first four was streaky, an inside edge off Mavi, who kept swinging viciously into the right-hander. A glorious cover drive next ball adequately compensated the minor hiccup.

Andre Russell came and bowled a vicious outswinger. Rahul got on to the front foot and caressed it through covers. A delicate dab down to the third man boundary followed. Rahul’s touch-play appeared to be contagious, as Gayle too banked on timing, not power, to drive a Russell delivery to the cover boundary. It was just one-off though, as the ‘big man’ quickly returned to his customary power-hitting. He cleared his front leg and lifted Mavi over extra cover for a boundary. The youngster looked frustrated. He attempted a bouncer to Rahul and conceded a six over deep backward square. Eden revelled in PlayStation batting that gradually flattened KKR.

Russell was accounted for 18 runs in five deliveries in an over before the fast-bowling all-rounder clutched his dodgy, heavily-strapped, right hamstring and left the field. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik brought on Narine, his X-factor. But Gayle’s batting has long ceased to be merry-hell and completely one dimensional. He showed respect to Narine’s variety and hit a four only when the KKR spinner strayed one down the leg side. The discretion only makes him even more dangerous.

Chawla was taken care of by Rahul with two fours in his first over. Kuldeep Yadav, too, had been nullified. KKR seemingly ran out of options, bowling-wise. Rahul and Gayle’s brilliance made that happen. It’s an ominous portent for bowlers in the league—the silken grace of Rahul and the raw force of Gayle.

Lynn’s half-ton goes in vain

Earlier, Chris Lynn scored 74 off 41 balls, hammering six fours and four sixes. The Aussie had been sedate by his standards, coming into this game. A strike-rate in the 130s had been a big fall from his last year’s blitz of 180.98. Lynn’s lack of game time, due to a dislocated shoulder, in the lead-up to this year’s tournament has been affecting his batting fluidity.

He was getting into mid-30s and 40s, but the fluency was missing. He was struggling especially against the spinners, who had him crease-tied. But on Saturday, the KKR opener made use of the freebies to get into the groove and tuck in a few boundaries in his inimitable style.

Ankit Rajpoot, who replaced the wayward Mohit Sharma, bowled a half-tracker on the leg stump to allow a free swing of the bat. The six got Lynn going. Barinder Sran fed him length and conceded 23 runs in his second over. It was the most expensive KXIP over of the season yet, and it was just the start of a nightmarish night.

Distraught Karthik bats for VJD system

Kolkata: After losing the rain-truncated match against Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik called for the introduction of the Jayadevan system (VJD method), replacing the Duckworth-Lewis method. “I have always thought that the VJD is an Indian method and it’s an Indian domestic tournament, why not think about it in the future? It’s been proven that it’s a really good method. We have used it in domestic tournaments. Only for the IPL, we use D/L. Why not think about VJD here and promote it?” Karthik said. KKR posted 191/7, batting first and KXIP’s revised target became 125 in 13 overs following a 95-minute rain stoppage. The visitors cantered to victory. “It’s interesting that at the stage rain stopped play, they needed about eight runs an over but after the D/L method, they come back and they need six runs an over; run-a-ball. That was little surprising, because ideally if it would have been a 20-over game, they would have needed eight an over,” Karthik said. The now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) used the VJD method and the IPL, too, had considered using it in the fourth edition of the tournament. But the BCCI eventually shot down the proposal and stuck to the D/L system. The basic difference between the two systems is that the D/L target curve takes into account the number of wickets lost. The VJD, on the other hand, doesn’t make any adjustments to its target curve according to the number of wickets lost. Express news service

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App