IPl 2018: KL Rahul’s assault powers Kings XI Punjab to victory over Delhi Daredevils

A breathtaking fifty by opener KL Rahul coupled with a poised half-century by Karun Nair powered Kings XI Punjab to their first win over Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018. Playing at their den in Mohali, Punjab won the toss and elected to ball first. The decision by skipper R Ashwin proved correct as he recorded his first triumph as an IPL skipper. Put into bat first DD put 166 runs on the board. However, given KXIP’s powerful batting line-up, 167 was not a challenging total. KL Rahul came out with a positive intent and launched a scathing attack on Trent Boult in the first over to set the tone. Rahul also slammed the fastest fifty in the IPL and courtesy of his knock KXIP had put 62 runs in the first four overs. From thereon, DD were always going to find it difficult to make a comeback into the match. Rahul Tewatia and Daniel Christian did pull things back but it was never going to be enough.

Earlier, put into bat DD got off to a brisk start as captain Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant scored fluently. Gambhir notched up his 36’th IPL fifty before being dismissed. After his departure, DD stuttered in their innings and ended up setting a target of 167 for Punjab. Young Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers as he enjoyed a successful debut. Veteran seamer Mohit Sharma also bowled well at the death to restrict DD who were threating to reach 180.

Chasing the target, Punjab were off to a flyer. Such was the impact of Rahul’s innings that even after his departure, the run rate did not seem as a matter of concern. Karun Nair chipped in with a fine fifty before David Miller, Marcus Stoinis guided their side over the line.

Reflecting on the loss DD skipper, Gautam Gambhir spoke at the post-match presentation and said, “I thought that we got a decent total on the board but in the first 6 overs (of the chase), they put it beyond us. Hopefully, we can get things right.”

