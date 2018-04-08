IPL 2018: KL Rahul blasts fastest fifty in Indian Premier League history

KL Rahul scored 50 in just 14 balls. (Source: BCCI/IPL) KL Rahul scored 50 in just 14 balls. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

KL Rahul smashed the fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League on Sunday after reaching the milestone in just 14 deliveries. Opening the batting for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Delhi Daredevils, Rahul began his brutal assault after getting his eye in quickly. In the very first over of KXIP’s innings, Rahul whacked Boult for a huge six and from thereon he looked in imperious form as boundaries and sixes flowed at will from his willow. After taking 16 runs of the Kiwi pacer’s first over, Rahul milked Mohammed Shami for 12 runs. However, his assault on Amit Mishra was savage as the leg-spinner was taken apart for 24 runs in one over. 0, 2, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 1, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4, 4 was the sequence of his stunning knock. Incidentally, Rahul is also the first player to hit a 50 within the first three overs of T20 cricket.

In his brutal knock of 51 which came off just 16 deliveries, Rahul slammed six fours and four sixes with a monstrous strike rate of 318.75. Three of those fours and two sixes came in Mishra’s over. He was finally dismissed for 51 by Chris Morris. The record for the fastest half-century was held by Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine who raced to 50 runs in 15 deliveries.

.@lionsdenkxip batsman @klrahul11 now sits atop on the fastest fifties chart in the VIVO #IPL pic.twitter.com/Bh6yF9R4JF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 8 April 2018

With this knock, Rahul once again reminded everyone which position he will be perfect to bat in. Over the years, the Bangalore-lad has been successful while opening the batting. However, in the Indian playing XI, he hasn’t been able to cement a spot due to the terrific opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul, who was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore prior to the ongoing season, has amassed 776 runs at an average of 31.04 in the IPL till date. He also has an impressive career strike rate of 130.86.

