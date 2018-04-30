IPL 2018: KKR’s ‘clinical performance’ blows away RCB, who said what on Twitter

KKR beat RCB by 6 wickets. (Source: IPL) KKR beat RCB by 6 wickets. (Source: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their third consecutive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy on Sunday after beating them by 6 wickets. Chasing a target of 176, the Knight Riders romped home to a comfortable win with five balls to spare. Opener Chris Lynn was the chief architect of the run-chase with an unbeaten 62 of 52 balls. However, RCB were equally guilty and have themselves to blame with some wayward bowling and pathetic fielding display. Not only did they field poorly but also dropped several catches, ultimately paying a heavy price. KKR’s fourth win in as many matches took them to the fourth spot on the points. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the clash between the two teams.

Mavi perfectly executed the plans laid out by Karthik in the 19th over. An interesting case of keeper signalling what needed to be done. #RCBvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 April 2018

Clinical performance by @KKRiders . Lynn played with a lot of responsibility and DK’s quick cameo was crucial. RCB continue their struggle with the bowling. Dropped catch of Lynn proved costly too. #RCBvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 April 2018

Can we outsource our bowling to Hyderabad? #RCBvKKR — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) 29 April 2018

Must be terribly frustrating being Virat Kohli at the moment, never knowing how much is enough for his bowlers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 April 2018

Fee bad for Kohli every time I see him speak at the post match presentation. Very strong words from him today. Team has to realize one man cannot win you all the games, it has to be a collective effort. #RCBvsKKR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 29 April 2018

Meanwhile, captain of the winning team, Dinesh Karthik was not willing to make too much out of the triumph and said, “There’s nothing special, nothing too bad about it, we’re right in the middle. Important we use some momentum that we got here Thought it was a par score. With AB not being there, we knew Virat was the big wicket. But he’s Virat, he came out all guns blazing. I’m somebody who believes in trusting the eleven players, not making too many changes.”

