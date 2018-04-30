Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  • IPL 2018: KKR’s ‘clinical performance’ blows away RCB, who said what on Twitter

Chris Lynn was the chief architect of KKR's run-chase with an unbeaten 62 of 52 balls.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 30, 2018 1:25:13 am
KKR beat RCB by 6 wickets. (Source: IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders registered their third consecutive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy on Sunday after beating them by 6 wickets. Chasing a target of 176, the Knight Riders romped home to a comfortable win with five balls to spare. Opener Chris Lynn was the chief architect of the run-chase with an unbeaten 62 of 52 balls. However, RCB were equally guilty and have themselves to blame with some wayward bowling and pathetic fielding display. Not only did they field poorly but also dropped several catches, ultimately paying a heavy price. KKR’s fourth win in as many matches took them to the fourth spot on the points. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the clash between the two teams.

Meanwhile, captain of the winning team, Dinesh Karthik was not willing to make too much out of the triumph and said, “There’s nothing special, nothing too bad about it, we’re right in the middle. Important we use some momentum that we got here Thought it was a par score. With AB not being there, we knew Virat was the big wicket. But he’s Virat, he came out all guns blazing. I’m somebody who believes in trusting the eleven players, not making too many changes.”

