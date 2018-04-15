IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Twitterati hails Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dominating win at Eden

SRH win by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI) SRH win by 5 wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their first win at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a target of 139, SRH went over the line with one over to spare. Earlier, Hyderabad restricted KKR to 138/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some brilliant efforts by the fielders. billy Stanlake who was adjudged man of the match his team’s fielding efforts. “Nice to get out there and get a couple of wickets. My job is pretty simple, to go out there and get wickets. We thought it was going to come through nicely. It sat up a bit, sort of tennis-bouncy. Two great catches, owe Manish Pandey a couple of beers. Those were two great catches,” he said.

With three wins in three matches under their belt, SRH are sitting at the helm of the points table with six points. Here’s what pundits have to say about this match.

Always wonderful playing at the Eden Gardens and very happy with our first win here. Another clinical performance by the bowlers and an important knock by Kane. Good to have 3 wins out of 3. Important to keep the momentum #KKRvSRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 14 April 2018

SRH have put an exhibition of fielding at the Eden Gardens. They have the best bowling. And this has been the best fielding effort in the IPL thus far. #KKRvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 April 2018

Congrats @SunRisers on the Victory, Fine Bowling Performance from @BhuviOfficial to pick 3 wickets #KKRvSRH — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 14 April 2018

Shubman Gill at 7. Mavi not getting to bowl till 14th over. KKR has pretty much played with 9 men today. #KKRvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 April 2018

Lack of pace bowling options really hurting KKR when it comes to death bowling. The spinners were great with 12 overs 4/60. #KKRvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 April 2018

