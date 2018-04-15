IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Twitterati hails Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dominating win at Eden

Presents Latest News
Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their first win at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets.

Published: April 15, 2018 1:58:36 am
SRH win by 5 wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their first win at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a target of 139, SRH went over the line with one over to spare. Earlier, Hyderabad restricted KKR to 138/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some brilliant efforts by the fielders. billy Stanlake who was adjudged man of the match his team’s fielding efforts. “Nice to get out there and get a couple of wickets. My job is pretty simple, to go out there and get wickets. We thought it was going to come through nicely. It sat up a bit, sort of tennis-bouncy. Two great catches, owe Manish Pandey a couple of beers. Those were two great catches,” he said.

With three wins in three matches under their belt, SRH are sitting at the helm of the points table with six points. Here’s what pundits have to say about this match.

