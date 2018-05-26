IPL 2018: Thanks for moments of glory, says Shah Rukh Khan after KKR exit; Chris Lynn responds

Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders were eliminated after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

After Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 14-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and were eliminated from the competition, team owner Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional message on Twitter, congratulating the team for their efforts. KKR failed to chase down the total of 171 on Friday in the second qualifier and failed to book a spot in the final. But the Bollywood actor was quick to boost the morale of the side and thanked the players for a terrific season.

In a tweet, SRK said, “Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. U did yourself proud. All of u so so well done. Love you & yes I am smiling. Thks for the entertainment & so many moments of glory. V r an awesome team.”

Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. U did yourself proud. All of u so so well done. Love you & yes I am smiling. Thks for the entertainment & so many moments of glory. V r an awesome team! pic.twitter.com/BtGDrikag5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 25 May 2018

KKR opening batsman Chris Lynn replied to the 52-year old actor and said that the side will return stronger next year. “Thank you for the last 2 months mate. Couldn’t ask for better owners in yourself and Jay and also the quality coaching and support staff we have onboard the KKR family. Will be back bigger and stronger,” the Australian said.

Thank you for the last 2 months mate. Couldn’t ask for better owners in yourself and Jay and also the quality coaching and support staff we have onboard the KKR family. Will be back bigger and stronger 💪🏽 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) 25 May 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

