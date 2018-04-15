IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: I owe Manish Pandey a couple of beers, says Billy Stanlake

SRH won by5 wickets against KKR. (Source: BCCI) SRH won by5 wickets against KKR. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets to bag their maiden win at the Eden Gardens ground. Chasing a target of 139 runs, SRH went over the line with a maximum and sparing an over in the innings. Earlier, Hyderabad restricted KKR to 138/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some brilliant efforts by the fielders. Expressing his delight in the post-match presentation, fast bowler Billy Stanlake hailed the fielders’ commitment.

“Nice to get out there and get a couple of wickets. My job is pretty simple, to go out there and get wickets. We thought it was going to come through nicely. It sat up a bit, sort of tennis-bouncy. Two great catches, owe Manish Pandey a couple of beers. Those were two great catches,” he said.

SRH completed their third win on the trot and skipper Kane Williamson appreciated his team’s display.”Obviously nice to win three in a row. Best part was the improvement from the previous game. Highlight was the fielding. Bowlers have been outstanding. Nice that they’ve been able to do that consistently. The way they’ve responded in these three games has been brilliant. Suppose the guys are used to playing on very good surfaces. Wasn’t a lot of turn for the spinners but they hit good lengths. KKR are a really strong team. It was nice to pull that back and chase the total down.”

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand altered the batting line up as they didn’t send Sunil Narine to open the innings. Talking about the same, captain Dinesh Karthik insisted that the team management was keen on sending in a regular batsman. Karthik later admitted that his side didn’t really batted according to the plan and were left short of putting runs on the board.

“Basically, we wanted to send the batsmen according to the situation. When left arm spinner was bowling, we wanted Narine to go out there and express himself. I was thinking 160-170 would be a good score to defend but I don’t think we batted as well as we could have. We play as we see, we try to see which bowlers are not at their best and try to go after them.”

SRH opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan didn’t score much but still got the purple cap. The left-hander showed happiness on his team’s third win.

“It feels good to get the orange cap. I did not expect that even after scoring 7 runs, I will get this. We have won third game on the trot, I am enjoying this winning streak. I started playing aggressive since the mid-way last IPL and I have continued playing it this way in this edition, whether David is there or not I play my game. If I am hitting the ball well, I go for my shots. Today Saha was more aggressive than me. The mantra which is working for me, I am trying to keep repeating it and making it refined not just in IPL but also for the country. I am a firm believer in the process.”

