IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Twitterati hails Kuldeep Yadav’s ‘wonderful’ spell against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the third spot after beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at home. Chasing a target of 143, the home side went past the score with two overs to spare. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 41 while Chris Lynn scored 45. Earlier, RR were off to a brisk start when Jos Buttler once again showed his class but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually restricted to 142 in 19 overs.

Dinesh Karthik hailed Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling and said,” I think they started off brilliantly; especially Buttler and Tripathi played really well. But it also shows our character where we just didn’t give up. When we got the chance we just didn’t let it go. Winning one, losing the next and then coming back is a part of the IPL. We just try and put in team bonding sessions, keep interacting and look to put a smile one everyone’s face to keep them motivated. Yeah I was convinced. I thought at that stage the wicket was really important. Kuldeep is an international quality bowler and is one of the best chinaman bowler in the world. He is sometimes so confident that he ends up slacking off and giving out one easy ball. But he is very hardworking, always in the gym and if I can keep him consistent it is enough.”

Wonderful spell to pick 4 wickets, well bowled @imkuldeep18, Congratulations @KKRiders #KKRvRR — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 15 May 2018

In the five games that the @KKRiders have won chasing this year @DineshKarthik has remained not out on 4 occasions. He has amassed 255 runs in 144 balls in Matches Won. Skipper leading from the front 👏👌 One more of it and they will be through #KKRvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 15 May 2018

Well played @DineshKarthik captains innings. @imkuldeep18 and Sunil opened the game and DK and Lynn closed it on @rajasthanroyals Well played @KKRiders play offs are a whiff away. #KKRvRR — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) 15 May 2018

Much needed 2 points for @KKRiders today. Have made their case stronger with this win but the battle is still on for the rest of the teams in contention. #KKRvRR #IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 15 May 2018

Good one! Lynnsanity in the Big Bash, a bit Lynnhibited in the IPL this year. @lynny50 http://t.co/1kOIiepmdo — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 May 2018

#KKR and #KXIP….only two teams can still reach 16 points. And if they do, it’s game over for the rest. But I seriously doubt that it’ll happen. A team with 14 and the best NRR will go through. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 May 2018

