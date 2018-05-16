IPL 2018, KKR vs RR: Twitterati hails Kuldeep Yadav’s ‘wonderful’ spell against Rajasthan Royals

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the third spot after beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at home.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 16, 2018 12:43:38 am
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, KKR vs RR, Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 4/20. (Source: PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the third spot after beating Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets at home. Chasing a target of 143, the home side went past the score with two overs to spare. Captain Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten at 41 while Chris Lynn scored 45. Earlier, RR were off to a brisk start when Jos Buttler once again showed his class but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost wickets in quick succession and were eventually restricted to 142 in 19 overs.

Dinesh Karthik hailed Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling and said,” I think they started off brilliantly; especially Buttler and Tripathi played really well. But it also shows our character where we just didn’t give up. When we got the chance we just didn’t let it go. Winning one, losing the next and then coming back is a part of the IPL. We just try and put in team bonding sessions, keep interacting and look to put a smile one everyone’s face to keep them motivated. Yeah I was convinced. I thought at that stage the wicket was really important. Kuldeep is an international quality bowler and is one of the best chinaman bowler in the world. He is sometimes so confident that he ends up slacking off and giving out one easy ball. But he is very hardworking, always in the gym and if I can keep him consistent it is enough.”

