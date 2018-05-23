Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News
  • IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Eliminator: Twitterati lauds KKR’s outstanding performance against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2018, KKR vs RR Eliminator: Twitterati lauds KKR’s outstanding performance against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders made a place in the second qualifier after beating Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 23, 2018 11:13:15 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, KKR vs RR, Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders, sports news, cricket news, Indian Express KKR beat RR by 25 runs. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Related News

Kolkata Knight Riders made a place in the second qualifier after beating Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs. Chasing 170, Rajasthan Royals were cruising towards the target when captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were out there in the middle. But the departure of Rahane that was followed by the dismissal of Sanju Samson saw RR losing the plot and they eventually lost the match. Earlier, KKR rode on Dinesh Karthik’s 52 and 25-ball 49* to score 169/7. “I think winning 4 games on the row feels good. Credit to Shubman Gill. He played some lovely shots and eased the pressure of me. In these kind of crunch games, it is never about the par score. Touchwood, the bowlers have picked up their game. We fielded well as well today. They (RR) always think out of the box. You need to hold your game and nerves. Every game is important from here on,” Dinesh Karthik said after the match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kolkata Knight Riders will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier and the winner will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday. CSK had earlier defeated Hyderabad in the first qualifier to register a berth in the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 