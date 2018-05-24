IPL 2018 KKR vs RR Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik praises young Shubman Gill for soaking the pressure against RR

Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2018 Qualifier 2. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2018 Qualifier 2. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata Knight Riders have now won four consecutive matches in IPL 2018 and the perhaps the most important matches of the tournament. They first qualified for the IPL Playoffs and now they are into Qualifier 2 after beating Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator by 25 runs at the Eden Gardens. Dinesh Karthik said that they were under the pump lately and it was very good to come back in the tournament.

Karthik praised young Shubman Gill for his innings against Rajasthan Royals and said that he took the pressure off him and played some top shots. This later helped Andre Russell play freely and score runs.

“We were initially under the pump, so good on us to come back,” Karthik said. “Credit to Shubman Gill to absorb the pressure. He played some lovely shots. That eased the pressure off me, and then Andre was just special.”

Kolkata were 24 for 3 early into the match but recovered to post 169 for 7 in 20 overs. Royals were off to a good start and needed 83 more runs from 60 balls with 9 wickets in hand but then KKR spinners completely turned the match. Karthik said that in these pressure games, it is more about believing in the team.

“In these kind of games the score doesn’t matter, it’s about believing. The par scores don’t matter, but just how much you believe. The bowlers have picked their game and have bowled some good balls. Royals do spring a surprise, so you need to hold your nerve and execute your plans.” he said.

Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane was disappointed that his team had a great start and then let it slip. He credited KKR bowlers for bowling some good stuff and keeping things tight in the end.

“The way we started with the ball, especially after that. The dropped catch of Russell hurt. But when you start your chase so well, you generally win the game, but KKR bowled really well and that’s disappointed us. I thought the total was gettable, and the partnerships between me and Rahul and me and Sanju were good. But credit to Kuldeep and the spinners,” Rahane said.

“When me and Sanju were batting, we were trying to be positive. I told him to bat deep, but he got out. He tried well. With eight wickets in hand with five overs to go, we should’ve gotten the job done. Through the season, our bowlers have been great, but we need to improve on our batting for next season.”

